Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Frank Clark’s Status With Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has finally broken his silence on defensive end Frank Clark’s future with the team. Addressing reporters following the first day of training camp Friday, Big Red essentially implied Clark will eventually reunite with the squad in St. Joe.

Via Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star: “I obviously stay in communication with all our players during the break the best I possibly can. I have had a chance to talk to Frank — I’m not going to get into that. There’s nothing that has taken place up to this point. Frank will be here, and we’ll go forward with that. Obviously, we keep tabs on it and his people will keep tabs on their side of it and we move forward.”

Clark Faces Three Years in Prison

The 28-year-old Clark was arrested in March when officers “observed and recovered two loaded firearms inside the vehicle during a traffic stop.” The former Seattle Seahawk was also taken into custody last month after authorities noticed an Uzi inside an open duffle bag during a traffic violation stop in Los Angeles.

The California native claimed it belonged to a member of his security team, but that wasn’t enough to convince authorities not to detain him. Consequently, Frank was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and eventually released after posting a $35,000 bond. He has not been formally charged.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to Pro Football Talk the league is “monitoring” the situation and will determine if it falls under a violation of the personal conduct policy.

“We have been monitoring all developments in the matter which is under review of the personal conduct policy,” the official response read.

Thankfully, Kansas City Has Reinforcement

Should Clark face disciplinary action by the NFL, Reid confirmed to The Star he will use players on the Chiefs’ current roster to replace him.

“We brought old 97 (Alex Okafor) back and put him back in the mix here last week, so I think that’s a good addition. I think we going to be OK there. We’ve got a couple young guys that we think are good football players… just a reminder that Chris (Jones) was working both spots, so we have the flexibility to move Chris out there, and that’s where the Jarran Reed part of this was a big addition that (Brett) Veach added to us.”

Okafor and Kansas City reached a one-year deal on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Free agent pass-rusher Alex Okafor is signing back with the #Chiefs, source said. He gets a 1-year deal and will return to KC, his home for the last two seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2021

This marks Okafor’s ninth season in the league and third with the 2020 Super Bowl champions. The Dallas-born veteran was drafted in the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. After three seasons with the NFC West side, Okafor took his talents to New Orleans for one year before signing with Kansas City in 2019. The monetary details of the signing have yet to be revealed.

