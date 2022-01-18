Andy Reid Has Hilarious Food Comparison for Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has had his fair share of success in the NFL.

Through 20 seasons as a head coach, Reid has won 233 regular-season games and 18 playoff games, per Pro Football Reference. He’s also been to the Super Bowl three times — once with the Philadelphia Eagles and twice with the Chiefs — and won a championship with Kansas City in 2019.

Despite playing in and winning the biggest game the NFL has to offer multiple times, Reid still has the hunger to not only coach in, but win another championship. So much so that during his press conference on Monday, January 17, he compared his desire to win another Super Bowl to…

chocolate cake.

Reid’s Hilarious Super Bowl/Food Comparison

“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably going to want to eat that too,” Reid said when asked what it feels like moving forward after winning a Super Bowl. “Not much is going to stop you, so that’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting and you’re going to try to go get it if you can, the best you can.”





It’s safe to say we know what Big Red’s favorite dessert is, right?

Chiefs Need 2 Wins to Make SBLVI

In order to make a third-straight Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs need to win two more playoffs games. That means they need to beat the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kansas City played Buffalo already this season, which resulted in a 38-20 loss for the Chiefs on October 10. In that game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and also had two interceptions.

“Listen, [the Bills] got after us. So, we know it’s a great challenge and they’re a great team,” Reid explained. “So, we’re going to go through the process of getting ourselves ready to play. We’ll take it day by day, and as coaches, we’ll try to get the players good stuff to work with, and I know the players and their attitude, they love that part of it, and they’ll work hard to better themselves so we can have a good game.”

What can be taken away from the October 10 Chiefs-Bills matchup is that Kansas City was a very different football team back then. The Chiefs’ defense hadn’t turned things around yet, and the offense wasn’t comfortable with its new identity. But that’s not the case anymore, which was evident against Pittsburgh in the Wild-Card Round.

Against the Steelers, Mahomes set career-highs in completions (30) and yards (404) for a single postseason game, according to Pro Football Reference. He also threw five touchdowns, which ties his career-high in the playoffs through eight career games. Kansas City’s offense overall totaled 478 yards and turned the ball over just one time.

One 3rd & 20, Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce, who rumbles down the field for a 48-yard TD just before the half. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 21#Steelers – 7#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QOOykW0rOT — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 17, 2022

Buffalo beat the New England Patriots 47-17 on Wild-Card Weekend. Allen completed 21-of-25 pass attempts for 308 yards and five touchdowns. Buffalo’s offense averaged 8.9 yards per play, and the defense gave up just 216 yards through the air and forced Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones into throwing two interceptions.

If the Chiefs beat the Bills, then they will advance to the AFC Championship Game and will face the winner of the Bengals/Titans game.

Kansas City will host Buffalo on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 23 at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.