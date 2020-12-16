Andy Reid Shares Troubling Injury Setback on Chiefs’ Offensive Line

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to need a strong performance from the offensive line in Week 15 if they’re going to push around the New Orleans Saints’ second-ranked defense.

According to Andy Reid though, the unit is trending in the wrong direction on the injury front. During his press conference on Wednesday, the Chiefs head coach announced that starting LT Eric Fisher (back), RT Mike Remmers (back) and LB Damien Wilson (knee) did not participate in the team’s first practice of the week.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said LT Eric Fisher (tight back), RT Mike Remmers (tight back) and LB Damien Wilson (knee) didn't practice today. Reid adds WR Byron Pringle (hamstring, IR) returned to practice. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) December 16, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Major Set-BACK for the Chiefs O-Line

With All-Pro RT Mitchell Schwartz eligible but yet to return from injured reserve with a lingering back injury suffered in Week 6, Reid’s update means that Kansas City’s top three offensive tackles are all dealing with tight backs heading down the home stretch of the regular season.

Potential replacements at the tackle position should Remmers, or worse Fisher, not be able to suit up on Sunday are rookie Yasir Durant, who filled in for the ailing Remmers last week, and 2019 starter Martinas Rankin, who was a healthy scratch versus the Miami Dolphins as he works his way back to full strength.

As his 24 snaps in Week 14 might suggest, Durant is the most game-ready of the two options and has clearly earned the trust of the coaching staff with his positional flexibility.

On Monday, Reid was non-committal on naming Durant as his starting right tackle if Remmers can’t go, but did offer some high praise of the first-year player.

“Well he’s a smart kid and I’m not telling you he’s not going to be in there, that’s not what I’m telling you,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “The one unique thing about him is that he plays guard and tackle for you and he can do both at a good level, so I think he’s got great upside. I mean the one thing none of us know, he hasn’t had to do it for an extended period of time so a week is a week, more than what he would’ve had and that’s a plus and one game is one more game ahead than what he’s had before and we all watch and see how things go.”

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!