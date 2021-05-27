Chiefs Gushing Over Impact of ‘Really Good’ Offseason Signing

After wrapping up the first week of organized team activities on Thursday, May 27, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media for the first time since the 2021 NFL draft earlier in the month.

While the status of Patrick Mahomes and the revitalized offensive line were at the forefront of the conversation, Reid, now entering his ninth season in Kansas City, took a particular interest in one of team’s big-name signings on defense this offseason: Jarran Reed.

Reed ‘Was a Really Good Get,’ Gives Chiefs Flexibility

Initially asked about his thoughts on the team’s defensive line group, Reid closed his May 27 press conference with a strong endorsement of the former Seattle Seahawks standout.

“Reed I like. I mentioned before he doesn’t spell his name quite right, but he sure plays right,” coach Reid joked. “We’re always talking about the offensive line, but that signing right there was a really good get and I think will pay off for us in a real big way this season. He gives us some flexibility in what we can do with Chris [Jones]. I like that addition. You’re talking about a Pro Bowl-caliber player and just plugging him in — and not much has been said about it. I’m excited to see him once we kick this thing off.”

Arguably the biggest benefit to come of the Reed signing will be the opportunity for Jones to get after opposing passers from different spots on the field. During his predraft press conference on April 23, Reid hinted at the possibility of his two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle more frequently kicking out to defensive end, a position defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo revealed last August that Jones asks him to play “every day.”

Expect to see Chris Jones play more DE on first and second down, stay inside on 3rd down (was used like this in AFC Championship two years ago vs Titans).Reed acquisition going to make #Chiefs DL much better, more multiple. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 29, 2021

Reed himself stands to benefit from the presence of Jones — as well as former Seahawks teammate Frank Clark — after posting 22.0 sacks (including 10.5 in 2018) and 58 quarterbacks hits from his interior spot during his first five seasons in Seattle.

Reed Hopes to ‘Create Havoc’ in 2021

During his introductory press conference on March 31, Reed confirmed that he’s likely “going to be used the same way I was in Seattle” after talking to coaches. That continuity should aid the 28-year-old, who two days after being released by Seattle signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs worth up to $7 million, in continuing his disruptive ways against both the run and the pass in 2021.

“The goal is to come in and wreak havoc and just play some good football, some good old school football,” Reed told reporters on March 31.

With the first week of OTAs accounted for, the Chiefs will take the field for their next sessions from June 1-3 and June 8-11 before mandatory minicamp officially kicks off on June 15.

