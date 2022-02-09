Chiefs’ Andy Reid Names Potential Successors to Eric Bieniemy: Report

T

he last interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had for a head coaching job during the 2022 hiring cycle was with the New Orlean Saints. The two parties spent “nearly eight hours” together on Sunday, February 6, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Despite the extended amount of time spent together, however, the Saints opted to promote defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their head coach instead.

Even though Bieniemy has gone another year without being hired as a head coach, that doesn’t remove the possibility of Bieniemy leaving Kansas City to pursue other opportunities in 2022. Bieniemy contract is expiring with the Chiefs this offseason, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

“So after getting passed over for head coaching opportunities again, Bieniemy could either return to Kansas City or be a hot free-agent OC target elsewhere,” Pelissero wrote on February 7.

Eric Bieniemy’s Potential Replacements Named

The idea of Bieniemy leaving Kansas City is concerning when considering how explosive he has helped quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense be since Mahomes took over as the starter. But have no fear — Reid apparently has a plan in place if Bieniemy decides to coach elsewhere in 2022.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson named two coaches who are on Reid’s radar to potentially replace Bieniemy.

“Because Mike Kafka was hired as the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator, coach Andy Reid may need replacements for him and Bieniemy,” Wilson wrote on February 8. “Former Chiefs offensive coordinator and Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is high on Reid’s list of potential replacements, per sources. In addition, Reid is intrigued by Kentucky offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen.”

Nagy — who began his tenure in Kansas City as a quarterbacks coach for four seasons — was the Chiefs offensive coordinator in 2017, which was the last season Alex Smith was the quarterback in Kansas City. During that season, Nagy schemed up an offense that ranked sixth overall in points, fifth overall in yards, and first overall in giveaways, according to Pro Football Reference. His performance as OC that year earned him a promotion the following offseason, as he was hired as Chicago’s head coach, which is a role he held for four seasons before being fired this season.

Nagy would be working with a different set of circumstances this time around in Kansas City, especially at the quarterback position, if he were to return. However, bringing back a coach that’s familiar and has had success with the organization is the best course of action if Bieniemy were to leave.

Andy Reid on Lack of Promotion for Bieniemy: ‘It Disappoints Me’

During the 2022 postseason, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the fact that Bieniemy still hasn’t received a head coaching job in the NFL despite his resume.