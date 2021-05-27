Andy Reid Gives Promising Update on Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Recovery

Well, this news should delight Kansas City Chiefs fan ahead of a redemption season. On Thursday, team head coach Andy Reid told reporters that quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a “full-go” earlier this week for the first week of Organized Team Practice (OTAs), according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

Andy Reid said Mahomes, though he didn't participate today, had been full-go in practice earlier in the week. Clearly ahead of schedule on his rehab. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) May 27, 2021

That seemed to match the energy the team’s official social media accounts were giving off, too. On both Twitter and Instagram, the Chiefs posted a short video of No. 15 tossing a football in public for the first time since the Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes Appears To Be Ahead of Schedule on Recovery

Reid’s update, along with the aforementioned tweet, all but indicates that Mahomes is well on his way to being ready by Week 1. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach seemingly confirmed the same and went into more detail as a guest on “The Rich Eisen Show” on May 12.

How's @Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes feeling after undergoing foot surgery right after the Super Bowl? Good question, that's why we asked #ChiefsKingdom GM Brett Veach for an update:#NFL #NFLScheduleRelease pic.twitter.com/JJAXAoSbw0 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 12, 2021

“It’s difficult with Patrick. We’re going to have to protect Patrick vs. himself because he’s already — I spoke to him a few days ago, and he’s already ahead of schedule… Look, he’s going to do some stuff at these OTAs. It won’t be full dropbacks and rollouts, but he’ll do some stuff. I spoke with Rick Burkholder, our trainer. You know, we have our rookies in this week, so we’re super excited about getting our coaches with him and actually getting some field work with him. But when I spoke to Rick and to coach (Andy Reid) about teams always bringing in some extra quarterback arms for camp, and our trainer said to me, he’s like, ‘No, Pat’s going to do some stuff this OTAs… now, we’re not going be crazy with it… but he’s ahead of schedule. We’ll probably get a little taste of him back in action very light during OTAs, but I expect him to be full-go for training camp.”

Considering there are still many weeks away from the return of football, it’s understandable why the Chiefs want to take it easy with their franchise guy. After all, we’re in no real rush to see him in action and most importantly, wouldn’t want to do anything to risk aggravating another sprain in the run-up to the 2021 campaign. Mahomes underwent surgery to repair a turf toe in the days following the 31-9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after injuring it in an earlier postseason contest against the Cleveland Browns.

There’s a Good Reason Why Mahomes Was Not at OTAs

If you’re wondering why Mahomes wasn’t available to provide the injury update himself, well the 25-year-old is currently in Hawaii participating in the 15 and Mahomies inaugural Aloha Golf Classic. Upon signing his rookie deal, Mahomes set up a foundation to improving the lives of children across the Kansas City area and nationwide.

ALOHA! Wheels up to Big Island, Hawai’i. 🌴⛳️ 🤙 The inaugural @15andmahomies Aloha Golf Classic presented by @CoorsLight takes place this weekend! Mahalo to our partners – The Club at Hokuli’a and @FSHualalai. #Mahomies pic.twitter.com/BMNAPhZnwW — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) May 26, 2021

Per Adam Teicher, other notable starters who were also absent from the latter half of OTAs included: TE Travis Kelce, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DE Frank Clark and CB Charvarius Ward.

