Andy Reid Provides Update on Josh Gordon’s Expected Workload vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs Week 5 game on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills doesn’t just present a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game. It will also be the debut of veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon in a Chiefs uniform.

Gordon, who was signed to the Kansas City practice squad on Monday, September 27, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and learned the lay of the land so quickly in Chiefs Kingdom that he was promoted to the 53-man roster on Monday, September 4. Gordon’s work ethic and ability to learn the playbook so quickly led to his promotion, but one question still remains: what kind of workload will he receive in his debut?

Head coach Andy Reid gave an update on that during his Friday, October 8 press conference.

Reid on Gordon: We’ll See

“We’ll see just how that goes. We’ll just see how all that works out as we go through tomorrow and get ready for Sunday,” Reid said of Gordon’s expected workload versus the Bills. “I’m going to talk to him and just see how this week went for him.”

While Big Red didn’t exactly give much insight into Gordon’s playing time in Week 5, he did make it clear that Kansas City will take a wait-and-see approach to Gordon’s workload. If the veteran is productive against Buffalo, he will likely garner more playing time as the game ensues. However, if there are some lapses in his knowledge of the playbook early in the game, then he may be sidelined in favor of other players on the depth chart, especially if it’s a close game in the second half.

Reid spoke earlier in the week of what led to Gordon being promoted so quickly to the active roster.