‘This Guy Needs to Get Some Sleep’: Andy Reid Roasts Chiefs’ Breakout Defender

hrough 12 weeks of regular-season play, the Kansas City Chiefs have PFF’s highest-graded cornerback on their roster: Rashad Fenton.

Fenton — a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2019 draft — is sporting an 86.8 overall grade by PFF, allowing a 78.7 passer rating and 8.1 yards per reception, which speaks to the breakout campaign the third-year defensive back is putting together in 2021. His play is part of the reason Kansas City’s defense has given up just 11.75 points per game over the past four games.

During his first press conference following Kansas City’s bye week, head coach Andy Reid spoke about Fenton’s play this season, and while he did give kudos to Fenton for his efforts, Reid also took the opportunity to roast the young stud.

Reid: This Guy Needs Some Sleep

When asked about Fenton, Reid mentioned what sticks out about Fenton during practice.

“[Rashad] Fenton is one of my favorite guys because he’s so mellow and yet he plays so aggressive,” Reid said on Monday, November 29. “If you watch him during practice, he just kind of cruises along and all of a sudden there’s that burst once he gets out there, but if you saw him just walking out onto the field, you go, ‘man, this guy needs to get some sleep,’ but when he plays in practice and when he plays in games, he’s a different guy and a very likable guy.”

Apparently, Fenton looks as mellow as you can be, to the point where he looks sleep-deprived.

Andy Reid on Primetime Flex, Tyrann Mathieu

The Chiefs’ Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos was originally supposed to happen during the day, however, the NFL decided to flex it to Sunday Night Football. Reid spoke about how having a Sunday night game changes a team’s preparation.