Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gives Telling Status Update on Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs survived a scare from the Cleveland Browns that nearly ended their playoff run after one game. Instead, a pair of gutsy plays from backup QB Chad Henne and head coach Andy Reid sealed the 22-17 victory in the final two minutes.

Henne’s game-winning heroics came on the heels of a third-quarter concussion to Patrick Mahomes, which knocked the 25-year-old MVP out for the remainder of the contest.

During his postgame press conference, Reid provided an encouraging update on his superstar signal-caller, suggesting that Mahomes is stable and in concussion protocol.

“He got hit in the back of the head and it kind of knocked the wind out of him and everything else with it, so we took him out,” Reid told reporters on Sunday afternoon, via Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor. “He’s doing great right now, which is a real positive as we looked at this. [He] passed all the deals that he needed to pass. So, we’ll see where it goes from here.”

An update from Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/bfa5AofZcE — Chris Lilly KAKE (@ChrisLillyKAKE) January 17, 2021

Like Reid, Henne also spoke to a good-spirited Mahomes in the locker room afterward.

"He's in good spirits," Chiefs QB Chad Henne said of Patrick Mahomes. Henne said he talked to Mahomes in the locker room after the game. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 18, 2021

Reid, Chiefs Show Their Trust in Chad Henne

With the Chiefs facing 3rd & 14 in their own territory coming out of the two-minute warning, it was Henne’s 13.5-yard scamper that allowed his head coach to dial up a surprising fourth-down pass play to clinch the win.

Chad Henne called game. 😱 pic.twitter.com/RNvvw2vjao — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 17, 2021

When asked about the level of trust he has in Henne, Reid even didn’t blink.

“When you’re around him, you just know,” Reid said during his postgame press conference, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “Everybody has full confidence in him.”

After Kansas City’s hard-fought win, a number of Henne’s teammates — Mahomes included — verified that, indeed, #HenneThingIsPossible.

Travis Kelce on Henne: "He's a competitor…We knew we could score points with Chad and move the ball with Chad." pic.twitter.com/1qnyPPDIzs — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 17, 2021

Kelce sums up Chad Henne in one word. Guts. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 17, 2021

Mathieu on Henne's 13-yard run: "That's all heart. Those are the moments that lift teams.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 17, 2021

Wasn’t clean, surely not our best work. But enough TEAMWORK to get the job done. S/O my triple OG Chad Henne the #GoBlue way. 😂😂🤟🏿 — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 17, 2021

