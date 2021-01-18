Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gives Telling Status Update on Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes

Getty Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was ruled out with a concussion in the third quarter on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs survived a scare from the Cleveland Browns that nearly ended their playoff run after one game. Instead, a pair of gutsy plays from backup QB Chad Henne and head coach Andy Reid sealed the 22-17 victory in the final two minutes.

Henne’s game-winning heroics came on the heels of a third-quarter concussion to Patrick Mahomes, which knocked the 25-year-old MVP out for the remainder of the contest.

During his postgame press conference, Reid provided an encouraging update on his superstar signal-caller, suggesting that Mahomes is stable and in concussion protocol.

“He got hit in the back of the head and it kind of knocked the wind out of him and everything else with it, so we took him out,” Reid told reporters on Sunday afternoon, via Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor. “He’s doing great right now, which is a real positive as we looked at this. [He] passed all the deals that he needed to pass. So, we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Like Reid, Henne also spoke to a good-spirited Mahomes in the locker room afterward.

Reid, Chiefs Show Their Trust in Chad Henne

With the Chiefs facing 3rd & 14 in their own territory coming out of the two-minute warning, it was Henne’s 13.5-yard scamper that allowed his head coach to dial up a surprising fourth-down pass play to clinch the win.

When asked about the level of trust he has in Henne, Reid even didn’t blink.

“When you’re around him, you just know,” Reid said during his postgame press conference, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “Everybody has full confidence in him.”

After Kansas City’s hard-fought win, a number of Henne’s teammates — Mahomes included — verified that, indeed, #HenneThingIsPossible.

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!

