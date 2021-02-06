Andy Reid’s Super Bowl Travel Plans Revealed After Son’s Car Crash: Report

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was put in an awful situation on Thursday night after his son Britt was responsible for a life-threatening three-vehicle accident close to the team’s practice facility in Kansas City.

With the defending Super Bowl champions scheduled to fly to Tampa Bay on Saturday for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy once more, travel plans were brought into question for both Reid’s given the circumstances.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Saturday morning, the Chiefs head coach is expected to be on the team plane, though his level of involvement against the Buccaneers on Sunday remains to be seen.

As for Britt Reid, Russini also reported on Friday evening that he will not be with the team for Super Bowl LV as he — along with two young children involved in the crash — remains in a Kansas City area hospital recovering from undisclosed injuries.

If there were any questions about whether or not Head Coach Andy Reid will travel to Tampa, I was told he will get on the plane today and coach in Sunday's game per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 6, 2021

Britt Reid ‘Could Be Hospitalized for Days’

While the injuries sustained by Reid are not considered to be life-threatening, the Chiefs assistant linebackers coach could be in the hospital for days dealing with a “medical issue that developed at the scene but is not related to the accident,” a source told Russini.

The same cannot yet be said for a five-year-old who is battling life-threatening injuries and a four-year-old recovering from non-critical issues. Both children were seated in the back of the second stopped vehicle struck by Reid’s white RAM Laramie Sport pickup truck on an I-435 on-ramp just after 9:00 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid will travel for the Super Bowl per sources while his son Britt Reid is still in the hospital, along with a 5 year boy who has life threatening injuries. I’m told if there are charges in this case, they will not be filed until after the SB. Here’s more: pic.twitter.com/VjnRHcNvAs — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 6, 2021

According to the Kansas City Police Department, no charges have been filed against the 35-year-old Reid as of Friday evening, but driver impairment is currently under investigation. Any potential charges will not come until after Super Bowl Sunday and could span “two to three weeks” as part of the KCPD’s standard investigative timeline, per Russini.

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado.