Andy Reid Gives New Injury Update on Chiefs Offensive Line

After Drew Brees was announced as Sean Payton’s expected starter in Week 15, the potential Super Bowl preview between the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) and New Orleans Saints (10-3) is back to full strength — well, almost.

With both starting tackles currently rehabbing back injuries, Patrick Mahomes may be forced to adopt more of a pseudo-Brees gameplan on Sunday, attacking the Saints’ second-ranked defense with shorter passes and more play-action looks.

Following Kansas City’s final practice of the week on Friday, Andy Reid did have some positive news to share with reporters though. According to the veteran head coach, starting LT Eric Fisher was able to return to the field after missing sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Andy Reid said Darwin Thompson (illness), Mike Remmers (tight back) and Damien Wilson (knee contusion) didn't practice Friday. Eric Fisher (tight back) did participate for the first time this week. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 18, 2020

Soon after Reid’s update, the team released its final injury report before kickoff on Sunday, officially listing Fisher as questionable and counterpart RT Mike Remmers doubtful to play.

Darwin Thompson and Damien Wilson are OUT for Sunday’s game. Mike Remmers is doubtful. Eric Fisher is questionable. https://t.co/inXho8qZni — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 18, 2020

Undrafted Rookie Could be Tapped to Replace Remmers

Remmers, a ninth-year veteran in his first season with the Chiefs, has filled in admirably for usual starting RT Mitchell Schwartz for the past eight games.

With Remmers unable touch the practice field this week and likely to be held out of action for at least Week 15, rookie OL Yasir Durant is likely to draw for his first career start against the Saints, though Reid did not yet confirm as much on Friday.

During a press conference earlier in the week, Reid suggested the coaching staff would continue to monitor the undrafted rookie’s development after filling in for Remmers in the second half of last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

“Well he’s a smart kid and I’m not telling you he’s not going to be in there, that’s not what I’m telling you,” Reid told reporters on December 14. “The one unique thing about him is that he plays guard and tackle for you and he can do both at a good level, so I think he’s got great upside.

“I mean the one thing none of us know, he hasn’t had to do it for an extended period of time so a week is a week, more than what he would’ve had and that’s a plus and one game is one more game ahead than what he’s had before and we all watch and see how things go.”

