Chiefs’ Starting CB Expected to Return Ahead of Raiders Matchup

After improving to 4-0 with a win over the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs’ now turn their attention to a Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Chiefs’ banged up secondary held its own on Monday night to the tune of three interceptions, the ailing unit is expected to get a much-needed reinforcement with the return of suspended CB Bashaud Breeland this week.

The 28-year-old cornerback took to Instagram during last night’s game to let Chiefs Kingdom know he is gearing up to make his 2020 debut.

Bashaud Breeland, who is no longer suspended, posted this a few minutes ago on his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/QY7iIPMPB9 — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 6, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Breeland Completes Four-Game Suspension

In April, Breeland was arrested and held on five charges following a traffic stop in his home state of South Carolina.

However, his four-game suspension to start the regular season was related to a separate incident in violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, which Breeland later appealed and lost.

The sixth-year playmaker started 15-of-16 games for the defending Super Bowl champions in 2019, compiling 48 total tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. His return will be a welcome sight for a Kansas City defense which placed standout rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve last week after suffering a broken collarbone versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Head coach Andy Reid is expected to provide an update on Breeland’s status in the coming days and potentially work the veteran corner into the mix slowly alongside Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton.

ALSO READ: