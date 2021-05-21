Bashaud Breeland Takes First Free Agent Visit, Fires off Cryptic Tweets

For the past three years, the Kansas City Chiefs have shown significant interest in free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who is coming off of back-to-back one-year contracts and Super Bowl appearances with the club.

This offseason, however, the tune has changed in Kansas City. General manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs’ front office have bolstered its offensive line and defensive front seven through free agency and the NFL draft and traded for a top-tier left tackle for Patrick Mahomes, but haven’t addressed the secondary in a significant way.

Steve Spagnuolo’s cornerback group, one of the few weak points on last year’s roster, is expected to return many of the same faces from the 2020 squad. The current exception to that appears to be the 29-year-old Breeland, who remains unsigned — by any team. With mandatory minicamp quickly approaching in early June, that may soon change.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Breeland took his first reported free agent visit on Thursday, May 20, visiting the Minnesota Vikings “at their training facility to get an idea of what his role could be for a defense led by coach Mike Zimmer.”

‘Still a Possibility’ Breeland Returns to Chiefs

Breeland, now entering his eighth season, was again a consistent presence in the Chiefs defensive backfield in 2020 despite missing five games, including the first four serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

In his last 26 starts dating back to the start of 2019, Breeland has provided the Chiefs with 86 total tackles, 17 pass breakups, four interceptions and a pick-six. With another pair of interceptions in 2020, the former fourth-round pick also notched at least two picks for the sixth time in his seven seasons as a pro.

Breeland’s visit with the Vikings isn’t yet a sure-fire sign that he still won’t return to Kansas City, especially considering his desire to continue in his role as a starter. After adding ex-Arizona Cardinals All-Pro Patrick Peterson in free agency and re-signing former first-rounder Mackensie Alexander in April, Minnesota may not be able to offer such playing time or chance at another Super Bowl ring.

On Thursday, Taylor confirmed there’s at least a possibility of a reunion.

“The Chiefs, according to people with knowledge of the matter, know there’s still a possibility that Breeland re-signs with them,” Taylor wrote. “If that happens, Breeland would have the chance to resume his roles as the starting right cornerback and the team’s most experienced player at a position with plenty of younger, less seasoned players. Earlier this month, multiple sources said such a deal with the Chiefs and Breeland wasn’t imminent.”

For now, the Chiefs will proceed with L’Jarius Sneed and Charvarius Ward as its likely boundary starters with backup from Rashad Fenton and DeAndre Baker, and slot support from new addition Mike Hughes, acquired in a May 13 trade with the Vikings.

Breeland Fires off Series of Cryptic Tweets Following Visit

About an hour after Taylor’s initial report on Thursday, Breeland took to Twitter with a number of cryptic tweets seemingly related to his football situation.

“I love when they start speculating haha I’m asking for what exactly? They [offered] what? Hahaha,” Breeland wrote at 9:05 p.m. Arrowhead time.

The sentiment even drew a candid response from former teammate Sammy Watkins, who departed Kansas City on March 26 for a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $6 million.

“Get what you deserve brother nothingless,” the former No. 4 overall pick wrote.

Get what you deserve brother nothingless — King me (@sammywatkins) May 21, 2021

On Friday morning, May 21, the tweets continued.

I wanna feel the love how yal want me to show my to the game. This Business is like chess I’m the king piece and yal fans are queens work the board — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 21, 2021

However, when a fan compared Breeland to former disgruntled teammate Steven Nelson for this tweet, the South Carolina native put an end to the speculation.

“I’m not Steve I’m not bashing no one my guy I’m speaking on my life not chiefs not nfL not u fans Twitter allow yal to connect wit my mind not control it my guy respectfully.”

I’m not Steve I’m not bashing no one my guy I’m speaking on my life not chiefs not nfL not u fans Twitter allow yal to connect wit my mind not control it my guy respectfully — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 21, 2021

Every team I played for threw me in the fire demanded me to play at starter level I don’t miss game for injuries I started for 3 teams in 7 years rather it was design or EARNED that way. Check the stats. — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 21, 2021

Responding to another fan, Breeland later wrote, “Stop making this about kc they will always hold a special place in my heart this ain’t that.”

