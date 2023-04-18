Ex-Chiefs 21-Game Starter Signs With AFC Squad Ahead of Draft

Free agent linebacker Ben Niemann, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals, has signed with the Tennessee Titans according to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com on April 17.

Niemann, 27, entered the NFL undrafted out of Iowa in 2018. In May of that year, he signed with the Chiefs and remained in Kansas City that season thanks to his special teams prowess.

Niemann would spend a total of four seasons with the Chiefs, playing in a total of 79 regular season games — starting in 12 of them — and registering 167 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 6 QB hits according to Pro Football Reference. He also played in 11 total playoff games with Kansas City — which included the Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers — and recorded 26 tackles.

During the 2021 offseason, Niemann took to free agency and signed with the Cardinals. This past season he registered 70 tackles in 17 regular season games, nine of which he started.

Free Agent Chris Conley Joins 49ers

Speaking of former Chiefs — after working out for the 49ers on April 14, free agent wide receiver Chris Conley signed with the 49ers on April 17 per the NFL’s Personnel Notice. The deal is for one year according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Veteran FA WR Chris Conley, who visited San Francisco Friday, is signing a 1-year deal with the #49ers, source said. The former #Chiefs WR has started for KC, the #Jaguars, the #Texans, and most recently the #Titans. Now, he lands in SF. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

Conley, 30, entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Chiefs. He spent four years in Kansas City and played a total of 53 regular season games, accumulating 104 catches for 1,238 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns according to Pro Football Reference. He also played in five playoff games while with the Chiefs and caught 8 passes for 61 yards and 1 touchdown.

After his stint in Kansas City, Conley spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent the 2021 season with the Texans. Houston cut Conley on August 30, 2022, but re-signed him on September 1.

After being released yet again by Houston on October 4, Conley joined the Chiefs’ practice squad on October 6. However, he was then signed to the Tennessee Titans’ active roster on October 25. In seven games played with the Titans, Conley recorded 4 receptions on 5 targets for 46 yards.

Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1-year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1-year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

P Tommy Townsend (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1-year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1-year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1-year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1-year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1-year, $1.3 million)

WR Richie James (1-year, $1.2 million)

Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)

Here are the players that remain free agents:

DE Frank Clark

DE Carlos Dunlap

DT Brandon Williams

TE Jordan Franks

RB Jerick McKinnon

LB Darius Harris

The NFL Draft is the next big event of the NFL offseason. That takes place in Kansas City, Missouri, and goes from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29.

The Chiefs have a total of 10 draft picks this year, with two picks in the first two rounds (31st overall, 63rd overall).