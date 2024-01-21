Bills Welcoming Taylor Swift, Chiefs Kingdom With Ultimate Gesture

When the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Divisional Round, the expectation is that pop superstar and girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, will be in attendance for the playoff matchup. That’s why the Bills are prepping to greet her with some Taylor Swift-themed food at their concession stands.

According to TMZ, Delaware North, which is the food service provider at Highmark Stadium, will be selling two types of Swift-themed foods on Sunday. One of them will be “Bad Blood waffle fries,” which “features two feet of fries topped with a grip of Buffalo and Kansas City food staples — including blue cheese and BBQ pork.” The other is a “Karma Quesadilla,” which has chicken tenders, bacon, and pork belly in it, per TMZ.

New in Buffalo for Bills-Chiefs game this weekend: Bad Blood Waffle Fries — 2 feet of waffle fries — 1/2 topped with Buffalo chicken & blue cheese, 1/2 with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw & pickles. Cost? $24 (📸 by @delawarenorth) pic.twitter.com/uLpB7BirO3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 19, 2024

Opposing fanbases have frequently thrown shade at Swift, who at times has been in the spotlight during Chiefs games due to her star power. But Buffalo has instead taken the classy approach of embracing the singer/songwriter when she is in attendance for a Bills game (albeit in support of their opposition).

Andy Reid Talks KC’s History vs. Bills

The Chiefs and Bills have seen each other quite a few times over the last several years. Along with facing each other in each of the last four regular seasons, Sunday will mark the third time in the last four postseasons that Kansas City will face Buffalo. So, there is a bit of familiarity between both teams, which makes preparing for each other all the more difficult for both sides.

Speaking to the media on January 17, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what the challenges of facing the Bills.

“We’ve played them quite a few times. They’re well coached, good football team, so like you play in the AFC West, you kind of get to know guys,” Reid explained during his press conference. “They just haven’t had the change up there, so it’s been the same thing with the little different wrinkles but the same people. They’ve had consistency with it, which means you’ve got to play good football on our side and they’ve got to do the same. You have to be disciplined with what you do. The guys have had reps at it.”

The Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional Round Game will take place on Sunday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. Central time and will be available to watch on CBS.

Twitter/X Eagerly Awaits Chiefs-Bills Game

Users on X, formerly Twitter, shared their thoughts on the Chiefs-Bills playoff matchup.

“I had a dream last night, Kansas City sacked Josh Allen 6 times, Isiah Pacheco rushed for 120, and Rashee rice had 138 yards and 2 TD,” one user wrote.

“I’m a big chiefs fan but something just doesn’t feel right about this game. I don’t think we’ll win, there I said it,” another user wrote.

“Bills/Chiefs is sorta like Bills/Dolphins, with the roles reversed,” another user wrote. “Like the Dolphins building specifically to beat the Bills and falling short (again), the Bills have largely built their roster to beat this Chiefs team. Tyreek Hill isn’t running through the tunnel tonight. These teams are as evenly matched as they’ve been since this rivalry began. It’s. Time.”