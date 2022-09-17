Former Chiefs Draft Pick Arrested in Texas: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested in Allen, Texas on Thursday, September 15 for being intoxicated while driving, according to Fox 4 News.

Carr was released on Thursday on a $1,500 bond, according to online court records.

Carr, 36, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2008. He went on to play four seasons in Kansas City and started every single game during that time frame, according to Pro Football Reference. Carr in total played 13 seasons in the NFL, playing six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens following his stint with the Chiefs.

Chiefs Beat Chargers in Week 2

On Thursday Night Football and on the first ever Prime Video broadcast, the Chiefs beat the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 in Week 2.

While the game did come down to the wire — which involved an onside kick by the Chargers with under a minute left in the game — Kansas City came out with a win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24–of–35 pass attempts for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns. The biggest playmaker outside of Mahomes on offense for Kansas City was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who flexed his abilities as a runner and pass catcher.

In Week 2, Edwards-Helaire had 8 carries for 74 yards — which included a 52-yard run in the fourth quarter — and 4 catches for 44 yards.

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks off a 52-yard run in the 4th quarter. CEH now has 118 total yards on 12 touches. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/72ICN6mQWq — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 16, 2022

The leading receiver for the Chiefs was tight end Travis Kelce, who had 5 catches for 51 yards.

As for Kansas City’s defense, they gave up 401 total yards of offense to Los Angeles. The highlight play of the night for the defense was a 99-yard pick-six by rookie seventh-round pick Jaylen Watson early in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs the lead.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is intercepted by rookie 7th round pick Jaylen Watson, who returns it for 99 yards and the TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 24#Chargers – 17#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/uVn8tBO5ep — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 16, 2022

The box score standout among Kansas City’s defenders was defensive tackle Chris Jones, who accumulated 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, and 1 pass defensed, per ESPN.

#Chiefs DT Chris Jones gets to #Chargers QB Justin Herbert for the 3rd down sack. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/kpxoxXeTSN — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 16, 2022

The Chiefs are now in first place in the division ahead of the Chargers (1-1), Las Vegas Raiders (0-1), and Denver Broncos (0-1). Kansas City now has some extended rest before the team travels to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 25.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Victory

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs’ Week 2 victory over the Chargers.

“It’s insane how much people are talking about the Chargers and not the fact that our defense after a rough start punched them in the mouth in the second half,” one Twitter user wrote.

It's insane how much people are talking about the Chargers and not the fact that our defense after a rough start punched them in the mouth in the second half. — Hawks22 (@621Chiefs) September 16, 2022

“Ryan Clark is the only one supporting the Chiefs on First Take. The rest of them have convinced themselves the Chargers are the best team in the AFC after…losing. I love it,” another user wrote.

Ryan Clark is the only one supporting the Chiefs on First Take. The rest of them have convinced themselves the Chargers are the best team in the AFC after…losing. I love it. — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) September 16, 2022

“Friendly reminder since most Chargers fans (and some other NFL fans) want to blame the refs. Chiefs had double the penalties called on them. 6 for 54 yards. Chargers had 3 for 25 yards. Please stop blaming the refs, it’s not a good look. & missed calls happened for both teams,” another user wrote.

Friendly reminder since most Chargers fans (and some other NFL fans) want to blame the refs. Chiefs had double the penalties called on them. 6 for 54 yards. Chargers had 3 for 25 yards. Please stop blaming the refs, it’s not a good look. & missed calls happened for both teams. — Lexi (@lexiosborne) September 16, 2022

“The thing about most Chiefs fans, we respect Herbert. We don’t dislike him. And we give him his credit. Chargers fans? They stay disrespecting Patrick,” another user wrote.