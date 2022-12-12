Chiefs Veteran DT Throws Shade at Broncos After Strong Debut

After signing to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on November 29, veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams was then promoted to the Chiefs’ active roster on December 8, priming him for his first game with the defending AFC West champions. He then took to Twitter after his debut to talk a little bit of trash.

Williams, 33, played in Kansas City’s 34-28 win over Denver in Week 14, albeit in a limited fashion. He was on the field for a total of 15 defensive snaps, per PFF, and recorded 1 quarterback hit and half a sack.

#Chiefs get a coverage sack on #Broncos QB Russell Wilson, & get another sack on the following play. KC has 6 sacks & counting today. #ChiefsKingdom #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/2a6qeD3Oe9 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) December 11, 2022

After the game, Williams had this to say about his Chiefs debut:

“First Dub(W) and #Sack as a @Chiefs!!!!! HOW YOU LIKE THEM APPLES!!!! #RedKingdom LFG!!!!! #FSU Chiefs Ride Horses….. Not The Other Way Around!!!! #Tamed #NiceHorsey #RedHulk,” Williams wrote on December 11.

Twitter Reacts to Williams’ Trash Talk

Twitter users reacted to Williams’ trash talk after his Chiefs debut.

“Great game, welcome to the Kingdom can’t wait to see you grow and help this defense get better. Enjoy the Dub well deserved,” one Twitter user wrote.

Great game, welcome to the Kingdom can’t wait to see you grow and help this defense get better. Enjoy the Dub well deserved. — Adam (@GH0STCH13F) December 12, 2022

“I hope they continue to increase your playing time. I seen you out there doing your thing big dawg. You will be a very crucial piece in bringing that Lombardi trophy back this year,” another user wrote.

I hope they continue to increase your playing time. I seen you out there doing your thing big dawg. You will be a very crucial piece in bringing that Lombardi trophy back this year 👊🏼 — Just your typical sneakerhead (@isaiahChairez1) December 12, 2022

“You balled today,” another user wrote. “They double teamed you and as a result other dudes got to eat. You’re a disruptor and the @Chiefs need to play you more moving forward…period!” another user wrote.

You balled today 🔥 They double teamed you and as a result other dudes got to eat. You’re a disruptor and the @Chiefs need to play you more moving forward…period! — WHIT (@WHITness05) December 12, 2022

“So happy you’re a Chief!!! LFG on to the Texans,” another user wrote.

Chiefs 1-0 Against Broncos This Season

In one of Kansas City’s ugliest offensive outings of the season, the Chiefs beat the Broncos 34-28 in Week 14.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw 3 interceptions for the third time in his career against Denver. He also tallied 352 yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes against Denver’s elite defense.

Mahomes’ top pass catcher against the Broncos was veteran running back Jerick McKinnon, who caught 7 passes on 9 targets for 112 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns. Next up on the list was JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught 9-of-11 targets for 74 yards and 1 touchdown.

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon catches the screen pass, follows his blockers, and dives his way into the endzone for his 2nd TD today. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 20#Broncos – 0#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/IyQjt6MW8z — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) December 11, 2022

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco closed out the game for the Chiefs en route to a 13-carry, 70-yard performance on the ground. He also caught 3 passes on 3 targets for 23 yards.

Denver QB Russell Wilson had arguably his best outing in a Broncos uniform versus Kansas City. He completed 63% of his passes for 247 yards and a season-high 3 passing touchdowns. He also threw 1 interception. All 3 of his touchdown passes were to third-year receiver Jerry Jeudy, who caught a total of 8 passes for 73 yards.

With 14 seconds left in the half, Broncos QB Russell Wilson finds WR Jerry Jeudy for their 2nd TD connection of the day. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 27#Broncos – 14#ChiefsKingdom #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/ATmdNwqu7a — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) December 11, 2022

A win over the Denver improves Kansas City’s record to 10-3 on the season. That keeps them firmly in first place in the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6), Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), and Broncos (3-10).

Because the Chargers upset the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in Week 14, the Chiefs will have another opportunity to lock up the division title with a win in Week 15 along with a loss by the Chargers, who will face the Tennessee Titans.