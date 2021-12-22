2 Ex-Chiefs Sign Last-Chance Opportunities With Super Bowl Contenders

Chances are any player who’s ever displayed a little thing called talent will get second and third chances in the NFL.

In the case of former Kansas City Chiefs 2018 second-round draft Breeland Speaks, maybe the fourth time is the charm. Earlier today on December 22, ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg tweeted that the Buffalo Bills “have signed DE Breeland Speaks to the practice squad.”

The Bills have signed DE Breeland Speaks to the practice squad. The former Chiefs second-round pick was most recently on the Cowboys practice squad. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 22, 2021

As Getzenberg noted, the former number 46 overall pick for KC was most recently with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, but he has had failed stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants as well.

Former Chiefs Malcontent Also Signs

Speaks wasn’t the only ex-Chief to get a new deal on December 22, running back Le’Veon Bell signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Bucs officially signed RB Le’Veon Bell, while making no corresponding moves. They had four available spots on the 53-man roster. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

The former superstar playmaker didn’t exactly leave Kansas City on good terms, badmouthing head coach Andy Reid on social media shortly after his departure.

“I’ll never play for Andy Reid again…I’d retire first,” Bell commented on an Instagram post by RAPTV. He followed that up by tweeting: “lol the only difference with the steelers was they gave me opportunity… haven’t had that since I left, I probably need to play for a defensive minded head coach instead of these offensive minded guru’s …”

Common Theme?

Speaks and Bell do have one thing in common, they’ve shown zero potential since leaving Kansas City.

The defensive end has not played in a game since 2018. When all is said and done, he’ll likely go down as a Chiefs bust that never reached his true potential.

Bell fits on the opposite end of the spectrum, a skill position player that does not realize he has passed his prime. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star had a golden opportunity in a run-first offense in 2021 when the Baltimore Ravens picked him up.

Unfortunately for Bell, he was unable to take advantage competing against fellow-veterans Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman — as well as undrafted rookie Ty’Son Williams — averaging just 2.7 yards per carry within one of the best rushing attacks in football.

For reference, Freeman currently leads the Ravens in rushing attempts outside of Lamar Jackson and averages 4.3 YPC. Williams (5.3 YPC) and Murray (3.5 YPC) have also been more successful than Bell this season.

He was eventually released by Baltimore after a very uneventful stretch with the franchise.

Due to the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nature of the sport, there seem to be more roster spots available in 2021 than ever before. That means general managers will continue to take flyers on talent if the need arises.

For Bell and Speaks, a chance with a Super Bowl contender is well-worth a return but even more important is one last opportunity to prove they’re not has-beens.

Don’t call it a comeback! — no seriously, please don’t.