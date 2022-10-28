Brittany Mahomes Rejects Patrick Mahomes’ Bye Week Plans in Viral Post

Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster detailed during his Week 7 postgame presser that he, fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and tight end Travis Kelce worked on their chemistry during a Friday night Call of Duty: Warzone session prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers.
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer mode happening on Friday, October 28 at midnight, Mahomes tagged MVS, Smith-Schuster, Kelce, and Mecole Hardman in a tweet the night of the release to gauge their interest in playing.
“New call of duty drops tonight?? And it’s bye week @MVS__11 @TeamJuJu @tkelce @MecoleHardman4,” Mahomes wrote.
Unfortunately for Mahomes, he had his plans shut down by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, by way of a one-word tweet.
“Bye,” she wrote in response to Patrick’s tweet.
Twitter Erupts Over Brittany’s Tweet
Twitters users reacted Brittany shutting down Patrick’s plans.
The official Call of Duty account responded to Brittany’s tweet with a screenshot of an email that excused Patrick from any other plans he had the night of the release.
“Hubby bought our first Xbox last weekend. Suddenly don’t see him or our 13 year old daughter at all after 3 pm. Also have lots of teens at my house after school,” another user wrote.
“I want to say this to you. It’s so disheartening to see all of these ugly things said to you and your family,” another user wrote. “You have a beautiful baby boy on the way. You are happily married with a sweet baby girl. I couldn’t imagine dealing with this everyday. Put stuff on private.”
“If it bonds them to the field for a beautiful win… please don’t discourage. There’s a bunch of Superbowl wins calling their names!” another user wrote.
“Now you can paint all the rooms with pink glitter. He’s distracted, go crazy! Lol,” another user wrote.
“Is your husband having fun? I’m so sorry you have to go through this difficult time,” another user wrote.
“Every wife out there with a husband that games….feels this SO HARD,” another user wrote.
“Hahaha Brittany you tell em girl @PatrickMahomes wifey needs a foot rub first,” another user wrote.
Chiefs Beat 49ers Before Bye
In Week 7, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 44-23, boosting Kansas City’s record to 5-2 on the season.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 25-of-34 pass attempts for 423 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The top three recipients of Mahomes’ offensive explosion were receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (7 catches, 124 yards, 1 touchdown) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3 catches, 111 yards), and tight end Travis Kelce (6 catches, 98 yards). Mecole Hardman also had 6 total touches and 3 total touchdowns.
As for Kansas City’s defense — the front seven gave the 49ers’ offensive line more than they could handle. The Chiefs sacked San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo 5 times, and also forced him to throw a red zone interception late in the first half courtesy of rookie cornerback Joshua Williams.
The Chiefs enter their Week 8 bye still atop the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3), Las Vegas Raiders (2-4), and Denver Broncos (2-5).