Brittany Matthews Claps Back at ‘Hateful’ Critics of Maternity Photos

Brittany Matthews, fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is rightfully firing back at those who criticized the recent maternity photos she posted on Instagram.

In a moment where we should be celebrating the spring arrival of their baby girl, many keyboard warriors instead criticized everything from what the Texas native decided to wear to her body.

One troll wrote, according to E! News: “Someone, anyone, Jesus, Mary, Joseph, please help this woman. She has so much potential.”

The outlet reports someone else commented: “Girl who dressed you for this shoot? You’re beautiful and skinny and this dress doesn’t do you justice! Jesus Christ that dress is an abomination.”

Via a now-expired Instagram story, Matthews fired back at both individuals, posting a relatable response to the inappropriate remarks.

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant.

“Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

Over on Twitter, the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League owner also thanked fans for coming to her defense and vowed to continue using her platform to promote body positivity through her successful at-home fitness programs and other avenues.

💕🙌🏼 appreciate you! — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 19, 2021

Unfazed by the hecklers, Matthews followed up the Friday post with a few more solo shots on Saturday, showing off her full-length blush gown and captioning the post “Ready to meet you baby girl.”

Matthews Is So Stranger To Defending Herself or Others

In case you thought it was a good idea to harass her, we’d advise otherwise. Matthews was also quick to defend her husband-to-be earlier this month during Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early in the fourth quarter of the 31-9 loss, Mahomes appeared to look defeated in a close-up photo. ESPN posted the image without context, which did not sit well with Matthews.

Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league…

🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽yyyy https://t.co/N2d6kewxvp — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

“Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league… [corn emojis]yyyy,” she wrote while quote-tweeting the original tweet.

Sportscenter, ESPN’s flagship program pulled a stunt action close to the end of the contest. Once again, Matthews came to the defense of her longtime love.

Y’all are 🗑🗑🗑 for this too, but he looks damn good to me😍🔥 https://t.co/e4YCpeoQo4 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

One thing is for sure, Matthews has a zero tolerance policy for disrespect.

Matthews Is Making Her Own Moves in the KC Professional Sports Scene

Mahomes might be the face of the Chiefs, but don’t be fooled. Matthews is making her own mark on professional sports in the City of Fountains. In December, she became part-owner of the Kansas City’s newest professional women’s soccer league.

Excited fans can countdown to the inaugural season by becoming a founding member and purchasing season tickets, according to a link she posted in a tweet earlier this week.

Per the official NWSL website, all 10 franchise will compete in a 24-game regular season beginning May 15, 2021. The league will not go on hiatus during the summer 2021 Olympic Games. If everything goes according to plan, the regular season will conclude on October 30, 2021.

