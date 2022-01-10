AFC Rival Takes Step Toward Poaching Eric Bieniemy From Chiefs: Report

Eric Bieniemy has been a popular head coaching candidate for some time now so it’s not uncommon for the Kansas City Chiefs to see his name floated around at the end of a regular season.

It is somewhat rare that a division rival requests an interview with an assistant coach, however, and that’s exactly what Denver Broncos general manager George Paton just did. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport: “The Broncos are requesting permission to speak with [University of Colorado Boulder] legend and Chiefs [offensive coordinator] Eric Bieniemy for their vacant [head coaching] job.”

Will ‘EB’ Finally Leave KC

It would be nice to see Bieniemy finally get the head coaching opportunity he deserves but inside the division? That’s never the ideal option for a fanbase.

There was a rumor that the popular OC would eventually take over for Andy Reid in Kansas City but the Chiefs HC just signed a five-year extension in November of 2020. Meaning if Bieniemy wants this job, he may have to wait a while.

‘EB’ does seem like a patient man so you never know, but it’s possible he would prefer to build his own legacy without Patrick Mahomes and the shadow of the future Hall of Fame coach. Denver could be a strong option because of the Colorado ties and time spent with Paton in Minnesota, but it’s not the only opening that became available on this year’s Black Monday.

The following franchises have already fired their head coaches in 2021-22:

Broncos.

Chicago Bears.

Jacksonville Jaguars.

Las Vegas Raiders* (Interim HC Rich Bisaccia has helped get them to the playoffs).

Miami Dolphins.

Minnesota Vikings.

Denver has already requested to interview a solid list of candidates, including Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett and Bieniemy.

Reid Disciples Struggling Elsewhere

Speaking of the Reid coaching tree, one of its branches was clipped on January 10. Rapoport joined Good Morning Football to announce the breaking news.

“The expected move is now happening. The Chicago Bears are firing Matt Nagy as their coach,” the insider reported in a decision that he noted, “felt inevitable.”

Nagy began his NFL coaching career with Reid in Philadelphia before journeying with him to Kansas City in 2013. He served as the Chiefs quarterbacks coach for four seasons, adding a fifth as the offensive coordinator in 2017. Nagy spent four seasons as the Bears HC and won NFL Coach of the Year in 2018.

Another Reid disciple, David Culley, could also be on the way out after one season with the Houston Texans.

Tom Pelissero and Rapoport wrote in a joint column: “The Texans will evaluate their entire football operation — including the future of head coach David Culley — in the coming days as they embark on a critical offseason that could yield a long-awaited trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson before free agency opens in March, sources say.”

An appetizing name for Houston could be Brian Flores, who just became available. Texans GM Nick Caserio has ties to Flores from their days together with the New England Patriots and the Dolphins’ decision to part ways with the ex-HC was a major bombshell.

Watson was also willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for Flores in Miami, so perhaps his arrival could rekindle a relationship with the former superstar QB.

Culley has had a long career in the league, spending 18 years with Reid in both Philadelphia and Kansas City combined. Houston went 4-13 during his first season on the job.