OT Orlando Brown Jr. Addresses Rejecting Chiefs’ Long-Term Deal

For the first time this summer a Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice involved starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. That took place on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the first day of padded practices in the NFL.

Former NFL player and analyst Robert Griffin broke the news on Monday, Aug. 1 that Brown would be reporting to training camp and would also be signing his franchise tender with the Chiefs, putting an end to his holdout. Brown appeared on the practice field for the first time on Tuesday, and also spoke with the media after practice.

For the first time since rejecting Kansas City’s long-term deal, Brown explained to the media his feelings about what has transpired over the last several weeks between himself and the Chiefs.

“I want to finish my career here in Kansas City. And I’m sure there are questions out there. But to me, man, with the contract situation, it just wasn’t enough guarantees,” Brown said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star.

Brown’s Feelings Fall in Line With Reporting

Brown not being happy with the guarantees in the contract offered to him from Kansas City falls right in line with the reports of why he was unhappy with the deal.

The deal the Chiefs offered Brown was essentially a five-year contract that would have paid him $91 million, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated also shared that Kansas City’s offer to Brown included $38 million fully guaranteed and $52 million in injury guarantees.

The Chiefs were willing to guarantee his money through the 2023 season, per Garafolo. However, Brown and his agent, Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group, felt that the contract didn’t provide much stability for the left tackle in the backend of the deal, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

“We got really close,” Portner told Pelissero. “We dealing with the Chiefs and we understand their position as well. I’m not gonna let these athletes sign a flashy contract without the substance or security there.”

Mahomes Played ‘Big Factor’ in Getting Brown Back

While the beginning of padded practices were one of the primary reasons that Brown decided to report to camp this week, what made him come back at all? We now know the answer to that question thanks to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, and it can be boiled down to one name:

Patrick Mahomes.

“Patrick Mahomes encouraging him to get back to work was a big factor in Orlando Brown Jr. reporting to training camp, per a league source,” Wilson wrote on Twitter on Aug. 2.

Because Brown previously chose to not sign his franchise tender with the Chiefs, he was able to miss training camp practices without being fined. However, he would have been eligible for fines had his holdout extended into the regular season.

Whether he was fined or not, Brown would be missing valuable reps with the first-team offense if he chose to sat out the entire summer. So, getting him back into the fold benefits the entire offense, especially Mahomes, who will have his No. 1 blindside protector back.