Browns’ Mack Wilson Responds To Randi Mahomes ‘Evil’ Diss for Hit

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson is clearing the air with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi Mahomes. During Sunday’s Divisional round game against the Cleveland Browns, Mahomes exited the game and went into concussion protocol during the third quarter after Wilson delivered a nasty hit on an option run.

BREAKING: #Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes knocked out of game as #Browns LB Mack Wilson delivers the blow. pic.twitter.com/Nme40BCD0O — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter_) January 17, 2021

Watching from home, Randi was none too pleased with the 22-year-old’s actions, calling Wilson “evil” on Twitter shortly after the incident occurred.

#51 evil NEVER WINS!!! Love my Chiefs — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) January 17, 2021

In an attempt to defend himself and make amends with the concerned matriarch, Wilson politely responded to Randi’s tweet Monday evening. Thankfully, she seemed to appreciate that he wasn’t intentionally trying to hurt the reigning Super Bowl MVP, but instead “just playing hard.”

Thanks!! I know every player was out there playing their best.. this momma bear was just having a hard time watching it…. it hurt me as a parent is all.. appreciate your kinda words.. #blessed — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) January 19, 2021

“No disrespect mom I’m just playing hard. This is a dangerous game we play and we take a risk every time we step foot on the field. I’m happy that Pat is okay but mind you.. I’ve never been a dirty player. I just want to win and be great like your son.”

With the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills looming, this seems like a fitting conclusion to a stressful weekend for Chiefs fans and a disappointing one for Browns supporters.

Mahomes Had Already Acknowledged Wilson’s Remarks

Though it took a day for Randi and Wilson to communicate, Mahomes and the former Alabama star had already addressed the issue within hours of it occurring. Following the 22-17 win, Wilson reached out to Mahomes on Twitter with prayers for a speedy recovery and encouraging words to “Go be great” against the Bills. The Texas native quote-tweeted his remarks by saying, “All good brother!” indicating the conflict was resolved.

All good brother! 💪🏽 https://t.co/ORwLG6eFTV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 17, 2021

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Provided a Mahomes Injury Update Monday

As the team now moves on to Buffalo, the question becomes whether Mahomes will not only pass concussion protocol, but be healthy enough to return under center Sunday evening. While addressing the media, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said No. 15 was “doing great.”

“He got hit in the back of the head and kind of knocked the wind out of him … he’s doing great right now, which is a real positive, passed all the deals that he needed to pass so we’ll see where it goes from here,” the 62-year-old said.

Reid also clarified that the Chiefs’ training staff will be the ones to designate whether Mahomes is safe to return. Like the millions of fans nationwide, he’ll be also also looking to them for more insight from now until Sunday.

“So listen, I just leave that with Rick (Burkholder) and the docs. Because of the protocol, it’s a no-brainer from the coach’s standpoint. You don’t have to think about it, you just have to make sure you go forward and have an answer if he’s there and an answer if he’s not there. I can’t tell you from a medical standpoint where he’s at. I mean, I don’t know that. That’s their decision and I just follow it.”

We will continue to provide updates from both Reid and training personnel ahead of this weekend’s contentious showdown.

