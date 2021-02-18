Bucs Star Blasts ‘Cocky’ Chiefs for Super Bowl Performance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White always keeps it 100.

That held true in Super Bowl LV when the 22-year-old posted a game-high 12 combined tackles while helping his teammates hold the No. 1 ranked Kansas City Chiefs offense without a touchdown for the first time since Week 11 of 2017.

That also holds true during interviews off the field. During his most recent media appearance on Fox Sports’ Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED, White was refreshingly, but brutally honest about how the Super Bowl played out.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Follow Heavy on Chiefs

White: Chiefs ‘Played Right Into Our Hands’

An emerging star on the Bucs defense and across the league, here is what White told hosts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless when asked whether he was surprised that the Chiefs didn’t adjust their protection and help the offensive line with additional blockers.

“That’s another thing we knew going in,” White said on Tuesday. “We knew that they was going to be a cocky team, which they have every right to be. They was the No. 1 offense in the entire National Football League, but the thing is, we knew they couldn’t block us. We knew our front four was going to dominate them. So they did us a favor. They played right into our hands. We wasn’t even going to be that cocky team like, ‘Hey we’re going to play them in Cover 1 and we’re going to shut them down. Our best guys matched up on their best guys.’ We was going to make it be a team collective win on defense and that’s what we did, man.

“At the end of the day, they shouldn’t even talk about not having their offensive tackles when they didn’t even help them. They put them on islands by themself against the best pass rushers in the game. So that’s their own fault.”

Some more gems from Devin White: They started gaining yards when we were already up 21 points, we already gave our little brothers the controllers. We know what went on, there was a lot of toe tagging out there.pic.twitter.com/7UYRpBtfFq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 16, 2021

Bucs Pinpointed Chiefs’ Rushing Plans Before Kickoff

To make matters worse, White revealed to Sharpe that the Todd Bowles and the Tampa defense pinpointed the Chiefs’ running game strategy before the first whistle — something he even talked to Clyde Edwards-Helaire about postgame.

“I ended up talking to my buddy Clyde [Edwards-Helaire] after the game,” White continued. “I said, ‘Bro, I don’t understand. We were so light in the box.’ I think us being the No. 1 rush defense and stoning everybody, I think they kind of took him away before the game even started. … Dalvin Cook, he was the only running back to rush for 100 [yards] on us this year, and they stayed with the run. So that just lets you know how good Dalvin Cook is and his offensive line. We knew that RPO [run-pass option] was going to be their run game. We knew that coming in.”

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!