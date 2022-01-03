QB Joe Burrow Admits Luck Was on Bengals’ Side vs. Chiefs

Overall, the Cincinnati Bengals had a very strong outing during their 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. However, if you watched the game you couldn’t help but notice luck was on Cincinnati’s side, especially late in the game.

It all began on the very first play in the fourth quarter. On a 3rd-and-3 pass attempt by quarterback Joe Burrow to wide receiver Tee Higgins, Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who seemingly did a great job of covering Higgins, was flagged for pass interference. That play gave the Bengals a first down instead of having to punt from their own 21-yard line.

On the same drive, Burrow completed a pass to rookie J’Marr Chase on a 2nd-and-11 play, and Chase was brought down by Sneed after a five-yard pickup on what looked to be a clean tackle by Sneed. But the officials flagged Sneed for unnecessary roughness.

L'Jarius Sneed was called for unnecessary roughness on this tackle. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/jai8jcWF79 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 2, 2022

The next display of poor officiating which favored the Bengals was on the final drive of the game when Cincinnati was at Kansas City’s one-yard line. On 4th and goal, Burrow threw a pass to running back Joe Mixon, who was stopped short of the goal line. But the officials called holding penalties on both teams, which forced a replay of the down.

On the following play, Burrow threw an incomplete pass to wideout Tyler Boyd, who was being covered by safety Tyrann Mathieu. However, cornerback Charvarius Ward was flagged for illegal use of hands to the face, which gave Cincinnati a fresh set of downs with 45 seconds left in the game. From there, the Bengals drained the clock with kneel-downs and kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Here's the play where #Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward was flagged for illegal use of hands to the face on the final drive vs. the #Bengals#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/q5UsZTrpIf — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 3, 2022

Burrow: We Got a Little Lucky

After the game, Burrow was asked what he was feeling when he saw kicker Evan McPherson’s field goal go through the uprights for the game-winning score. It was then that Burrow admitted what all of Chiefs Kingdom was thinking.

“It was a great feeling. We got a little lucky at the end. We got some calls…but sometimes you gotta get a little lucky,” he said.

This why I rock with Joe, solid dude. Congrats on the win pic.twitter.com/WY16NYrmBs — Jeffstradamus (@JeffAllen71) January 2, 2022

Andy Reid Holds Back Comments

On the flip side, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wasn’t very pleased with how the officiating benefitted the Bengals.

“I’d like to comment on each [penalty], but I don’t want to be fined,” Reid said during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 2.

Andy Reid on the penalties: "I'd like to comment on each one, but I don't want to be fined." — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 2, 2022

However, Big Red acknowledged that Kansas City will use the loss as a learning experience and get better from it.