Chiefs’ Byron Pringle Linked to 8-Win AFC Team as Next Landing Spot

When the offseason begins for the Kansas City Chiefs — whenever that may be — there will be one pending free agent on offense that is a valuable pass-catcher to the Chiefs, but may have played his way out of Kansas City this season:

Byron Pringle.

Pringle, a third-year wideout that went undrafted out of Kansas State, has had a breakout season of sorts. He registered career-highs in catches (42), yards (568), and touchdowns (5) during the regular season. Pringle also has more catches (5), yards (37), and touchdowns (2) through one playoff game this season then he had in the last two postseasons combined, per Pro Sports Reference.

While his stats for the season don’t necessarily stack up against some of the top talents in the NFL, Pringle’s number could project to be much better if he was the de facto No. 1 or No. 2 receiver in an offense. In Kansas City, he is the No. 3 option in the passing game at-best in most games, if not the No. 4 due to the occasional emergence of fellow receiver Mecole Hardman.

Because of that, Pringle could earn himself a sizable payday this upcoming offseason from a team that anticipates continued progression from him. Unfortunately, it may be a payday that the Chiefs cannot match, which could put an end to Pringle’s tenure in Kansas City.

One AFC team, in particular, will be looking for another primary target in the passing game during the offseason, and Pringle is being linked as a potential option for that team.

Pringle Linked to Browns as 2022 Target

John Suchan of FanSided recently listed six free-agent wide receivers the Cleveland Browns should target this offseason. Along with Chris Godwin, Mike Williams, Allen Robinson, Allen Lazard, and KhaDarel Hodge, Pringle was one of the pass-catchers he mentioned.

“If the Browns are looking for a player that could help the team out in more than one department, Pringle is an intriguing player to consider,” Suchan wrote after noting Pringle’s prowess as a kick returner as well.

“His contract this season is at 2.1 million. He’d likely ask for more in free agency. Even so, the Browns wouldn’t be breaking the bank.”

How Fishing Led to Pringle’s Breakout in Week 16

During the Chiefs’ 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, Pringle had a career-high in catches (6), yards (75), and touchdowns (2) for a single game. His emergence in that game was in large part due to tight end Travis Kelce being absent from the lineup due to COVID protocols, and Hill being removed from the Reserve/COVID list just a day prior to the game. However, those factors did present an opportunity for Pringle to show how he can perform as a primary target in the passing game.

But what helped Pringle rise to the occasion when Kansas City needed him the most?

Fishing.

“I fish a lot and you never know when the fish are going to bite the bait. It teaches you patience. Just go in and grind and don’t look who is around you,” Pringle said during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 26. “As long as we get that W at the end of the game, that is all that matters to me as a player. As a teammate, as long as we win and execute the plan and I took advantage of the opportunity that was given to me. I am okay with it.”





Fishing may not have only helped Pringle learn patience, but it may have also helped him earn his first big NFL payday this upcoming offseason.