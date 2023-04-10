Chiefs Fans Blast Latest Patrick Mahomes Take: ‘All You Can Do Is Laugh’

In case you missed it, there was more Patrick Mahomes disrespect on April 4 after ex-NFL QB Carson Palmer explained why Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow is the “best quarterback in the league.”

The sound bite came courtesy of “The QB Room” podcast with Carson and Jordan Palmer, and featured the former long-time Bengals passer praising the current one.

“I think Joe [Burrow] is the best quarterback in the league,” Carson Palmer began. “I know Patrick [Mahomes] is phenomenal, but I just think Joe’s more consistent. He’s more consistent. He’s more accountable to run the system and the play that’s called and not feel like, ‘Well, he didn’t win last time and get open for me, so I’m gonna do it with my feet,’ and then before you know it, you’re sacked for a four-yard loss because you tried to make two or three guys miss.”

“Joe is just — talk about not having a weakness — mentally strong, physically tough, accurate, can throw it far enough, fast enough, gets the ball out quick, and then he can actually do a lot with his legs. He just rarely shows it,” he went on. “I think he’s as athletic outside the pocket and can do a lot of the same things Patrick Mahomes has done. He hasn’t done it and showed it yet. He’s played more within his system and style. But I think he’s the best quarterback in the league.”

Chiefs Kingdom, NFL Fans React to Carson Palmer Comments on Patrick Mahomes & Joe Burrow

This opinion may not have been intentionally disrespectful, but the lengths people sometimes go to discredit Mahomes isn’t exactly flattering either — especially after another MVP campaign in 2022. After Dov Kleiman shared Palmer’s quotes on Twitter, both Chiefs Kingdom and the NFL community reacted to them.

“All you can do is laugh,” one fan replied in exasperation. Another wrote: “So he is a better system QB is what he is saying.”

“Idk feels like with a few years of working with Jamarr Chase and Tee Higgins consistently, Mahomes would probably throw for 50TD,” a third Twitter user voiced. “Instead he’s had [Travis] Kelce and- (guest star) -and still found a way to the title twice. To win a ring you gotta be HIM when it’s on the line. And mahomes is him.”

“It’s not true but I respect Bengals supporting Bengals,” said a fourth, and a fifth response went viral, stating: “The Bengals defense has more 4th Quarter playoff TDs than Joe Burrow.”

“If you gave mahomes chase & higgins, league would’ve had to been reset,” another joked, and one final Mahomes defender laid out some accomplishments for each. “Mahomes: 2xSB champ, 2xSB MVP, 2xNFL MVP, Off player of the year, 2x All Pro. 5x Pro Bowl, 2x passing TD title, 1x Pss Yd title. Burrow: 1x Pro Bowl. Nice smile,” he tweeted. “Okay, Man. LOL. And I’m not a Chiefs fan.”

There were far less Burrow supporters on this Twitter thread, but one popular reply in his defense read: “He probably is. Not a wild take. I think many people forgot how valuable the Andy Reid factor. He’s literally the number 1 offensive mind in the entire WORLD and has been studying offenses since his pre-teenage years (Google young Andy Reid). Mahomes found a great spot with Andy.”

Finally, one controversial retort ripped both QBs, and was ratioed pretty hard by viewers. “Both are overrated but Mahomes is still a great QB,” it argued. “QB2. Slightly Better than [Josh] Allen and worse than [Justin] Herbert. Andy Reid just makes him produce like a Peyton [Manning] or [Tom] Brady. He is not close to them. Burrow is not better than [Derek] Carr, [Ryan] Tannehill. Mediocre thrower. A Kirk Cousins with more swag.”

Carson Palmer Makes Same Case as Dan Orlovsky in 2022

Palmer’s comments are actually strangely reminiscent of Dan Orlovsky’s last year, where the ESPN analyst and ex-NFL QB argued Mahomes is the “most talented player,” but Burrow is the “best quarterback” when it comes to mastering the position.

Needless to say, many replied that this “makes zero sense,” including ex-NFL QB Robert Griffin III. If you’re the most talented player and you are a quarterback, wouldn’t you be the better QB by rule of thumb?

According to Palmer and Orlovsky — no. This debate really stems from a larger discussion though: Modern-day quarterback play vs. the more prototypical style.

Burrow is more of that Tom Brady, Peyton Manning-styled QB as an accurate pocket passer who is great at surveying the field and getting through progressions quickly. Mahomes is known as more of an Aaron Rodgers, Houdini-type, who often makes magic happen with rare arm talent and angled throws after the pocket breaks down.

Just because both are different stylistically, that does not mean one represents the quarterback position more than the other. Imitation is the purest form of flattery, and the more championships Mahomes wins at the NFL level, the more you’ll see newer athletes trying to emulate his game.

Because of that, the QB position has changed in 2023. Most draft classes flaunt more dual threats than pocket passers, but last we checked, both are still considered quarterbacks. If Mahomes is the top talent, he’s the best QB too — plain and simple.