Chiefs Activate 4 Remaining Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List

In wake of the NFL revising its COVID-19 protocols for quarantining, the Kansas City Chiefs officially have no players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a flurry of transactions.

On Wednesday, December 29, the Chiefs activated kicker Harrison Butker, punter Tommy Townsend, cornerback Rashad Fenton, and safety Armani Watts from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per the NFL’s official transaction wire. Linebacker Darius Harris, a practice squad player, was also activated and put back on the practice squad.

Harrison Butker, Rashad Fenton, Tommy Townsend and Armani Watts were formally activated from Reserve/COVID-19. And Darius Harris has been activated back to the #Chiefs Practice Squad. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) December 29, 2021

Butker, who is unvaccinated, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, December 20. Thursday marks the first day that he is eligible to return to Arrowhead following his required 10-day quarantine. Fenton and Watts were placed on the list on Tuesday, December 21. Townsend was placed on the list on Friday, December 24.

Along with the activations, Kansas City has also opened the 21-day practice window for running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) to return from injured reserve. McKinnon has been on injured reserve since November 30.

Chiefs have designated RB Jerick McKinnon to return from injured reserve, according the NFL transaction report. He remains on injured reserve and won’t appear on the injury report, this starts his three-week practice window. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 29, 2021

NFL Changes COVID Quarantine Protocols

In Week 17, the league decided to fall in line with the CDC’s new guidelines for quarantining. The NFL and the NFLPA have now adopted the CDC’s new guideline, which allows players that test positive but are asymptomatic to only have to quarantine for five days instead of 10 days, including those who are unvaccinated, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL and NFLPA now have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time to 5 days from 10 days for all Covid positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

After a record 106 NFL players landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, December 26, the league is trying to allow some of the players that are not experiencing symptoms and are at very low risk of spreading the virus to return to the lineup at a much faster pace. Doing it this way will allow players that test positive early in the week to have a much greater chance of playing in their next game, regardless of their vaccination status.

Reid, Mahomes on Joe Burrow

In Week 17, the Chiefs take on Cincinnati Bengals, who have climbed back into the playoff hunt in part because of quarterback Joe Burrow. In Cincinnati’s 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, Burrow threw for 525 yards — the fourth-most passing yards in a single game in NFL history — and four touchdowns.

Head coach Andy Reid was the first to express his thoughts about Burrow during his press conference on Wednesday, December 29.