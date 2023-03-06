Chiefs Linked to Sure-Handed $64 Million WR Who Could Be Chasing a Ring

The benefit of the Kansas City Chiefs consistently finishing as one of the top teams in the NFL makes them a prime destination for aging veterans that want a Super Bowl ring before they call it a career.

That’s why Arrowhead Addict’s Matt Connor believes 32-year-old receiver Adam Thielen could be an “intriguing addition” for the defending Super Bowl champions.

“For the Chiefs, Thielen would give them a productive veteran who could surprise given a change of scenery alongside a lot of returning players with variables like Skyy Moore (who rarely played), Kadarius Toney (who is often injured), and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (who can be inconsistent),” Connor wrote March 5. “The Chiefs could allow Smith-Schuster to walk toward a greater payday (or play hardball and hold firm knowing they have another option) and keep a proven productive player around hungry for a championship.”

Adam Thielen Is a Decorated NFL Receiver

Adam Thielen entered the NFL undrafted out of Minnesota State in 2013. Since then he has been a Cinderella story of sorts, as he has accumulated 534 receptions, 6,682 receiving yards, and 55 touchdowns over the ensuing nine NFL seasons since joining forces with the Minnesota Vikings in May 2013, according to Pro Football Reference. He was also named second-team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler in that timeframe.

Thielen’s production overall has dipped since he recorded 925 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns during the 2020 season (he has a combined 1,442 receiving yards over the last two seasons). However, the emergence of Justin Jefferson, who has over 4,800 receiving yards since the 2020 season, has more to do with Thielen’s dip in production than anything else.

Yet, Jefferson’s presence could cause Thielen to hit free agency this offseason for the first time in his NFL career.

In April 2019, Thielen signed a four-year, $64.5 million extension with the Vikings. That extension has him on the books for a $19.9 million cap hit for the 2023 season, which is the 12th-largest cap casualty among all receivers in the NFL and by far the largest amongst Minnesota pass catchers (Jefferson is still on his rookie deal), according to Over The Cap. Because of this, the Vikings may part ways with their aging veteran, as it could save them $6.4 million if he’s cut with a pre-June 1 designation.

Could Chiefs Actually Pursue Adam Thielen If He’s Cut?

If the Chiefs want to pursue a receiver this offseason that could potentially replace the role of JuJu Smith-Schuster but at a cheaper rate, Adam Thielen fits that mold.

During the 2022 regular season, Smith-Schuster played 57.4% of his snaps out wide and 42.6% in the slot, according to PFF. It just so happens that Thielen’s career snap alignments are very similar to Smith-Schuster’s 2022 numbers (61.6% out wide, 37.8% in the slot). That makes him a versatile chess piece that also has reliable hands, as he has caught 68.8% of the passes thrown his way during his career, which is the 12th-highest percentage among receivers with at least 200 receptions since 1999, per StatMuse.

If Thielen is willing to take a Super Bowl discount so he can get his first-ever championship ring, then the Chiefs acquiring Thielen’s services would be, as Matt Connor put it, an intriguing addition.