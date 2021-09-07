Chiefs’ Andy Reid Provides COVID-19 Update on Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is not clear of COVID protocols yet. Speaking to the media Monday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid provided the latest on the 29-year-old’s timetable for return.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tyrann Mathieu is still in the COVID-19 protocol: "We just have to wait that out and see where he's at." — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 6, 2021

“He’s still in the protocols. We just have to weigh that out and see where he’s at. I mean, I’ll know more as we go on,” Big Reid said, according to The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Mathieu was placed on the COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the virus on Thursday. The former LSU Tiger is vaccinated, so. this means he could re-join the team in less than 10 days as long as he’s asymptomatic and posts back-to-back negative tests. Given Reid’s response, he’s hoping that seems to be the case. Should Mathieu miss the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs have backups in Daniel Sorenson, Juan Thornhill, and Armani Watts.

Edwards-Helaire, Williams a Go for Week 1

In some more promising news, Reid did confirm running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams will suit up against the Browns.

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid said today that RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and Darrell Williams (concussion) are expected to play in Sunday’s opener vs. the Browns. “It looked like they’re moving around pretty good,” Reid said. “I think we’ll be okay there.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2021

“It looked like they’re moving around pretty good,” Reid said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I think we’ll be okay there.”

Edwards-Helaire sprained his ankle in the August 20 preseason contest against the Arizona Cardinals and Williams suffered a concussion in that same contest.

The presumed RB1, fans can expect CEH to have more touches and an even bigger impact in his sophomore campaign. Last year, he recorded 217 touches for 1,100 yards and five touchdowns. Williams, who is an acceptable backup, clocked 57 touches for 285 yards and a touchdown.

Reid Emphasizes the Importance of a Week 1 Matchup

With so many offseason additions made by the Browns, the Week 1 showdown will undoubtedly live up to the hype. The veteran playcaller did not mince words when discussing the importance of having a strong showing early in the season.

Via Arrowhead Pride:

It’s the first game; It’s one of 17. It’s as important as the rest of them. It’s just, it’s happening now. There’s nothing before this that’s gotten you to this point, so there’s unknowns. If you’re on the offensive side of the ball, what’s the defense going to do? If you’re on the defensive side, what’s the offense going to do? What are the new looks on special teams that they’re going to throw at you? There’s a little bit more unknown than you would have as you get through the third and fourth game of the season. That’s the part I get excited about, gets your juices going. Plus, you get to start the season, that’s always exciting. Here we get to start it at home, which is great, against a very good football team.

Not to mention, fans headed to the game can expect a packed house of fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. After watching this weekend’s NCAA games, let’s say Reid is ready for that same energy in Kansas City come Sunday.

“I’m probably speaking for all of us that after watching this weekend with the college games, it was pretty amazing,” he continued. “I mean it was goosebump-ish, so you watch that, and the people were into it. I almost felt like they were kind of let out of camps, and we have freedom again here that they can go to these games. It was very exciting. I look forward to GEHA Field at Arrowhead being as exciting as it’s been and maybe a little bit more. And I know the players feed off of that too.”

The Browns-Chiefs game is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead time on Sunday, September 12.

READ MORE: Tyrann Mathieu Claps Back at Chiefs Reporter Questioning Coach’s Cuts