Chiefs Defensive Star Knocked Out of Divisional Round Game vs. Bills

Early in the the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Divisional Round Game against the Buffalo Bills, safety Tyrann Mathieu suffered an injury.

During the game-opening drive for the Bills, Mathieu took a hit to the head from one of his teammates who was attempting to follow up on a tackle made by Mathieu. Mathieu held his head after his teammate made contact with his upper body, and eventually made his way to the medical tent.

Shortly after entering the medical tent, Mathieu exited the tent and was seen making his way towards the locker room.

The Chiefs then announced that Mathieu was being evaluated for a concussion. Mathieu was officially ruled out of the game early in the second quarter.

#Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu (concussion protocol) officially ruled out. — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 24, 2022