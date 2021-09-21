Chiefs’ Byron Pringle Lands Most Obvious Endorsement Ever

It wasn’t his doing, but we have a hunch Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle must be pretty thrilled he shares a last name with one of the biggest snack brands in the world.

On Tuesday, September 21, Pringles chips announced a partnership with the 27-year-old, which includes a fun new Tailgating Stack featuring flavors unique to Kansas City.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Byron to introduce Tailgating Stacks to fans as football season heats up,” Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of marketing for Pringles, said, via Fox 4 Kansas City. “The Tailgating Stacks are a nod to the legendary flavors from each professional football team’s hometown, packed into one crispy, delicious bite. As a brand that prides itself on offering insanely accurate flavors, we’re excited to bring fans a new way to snack during football season.”

#Chiefs wideout Byron Pringle is partnering with @Pringles for his own signature flavor stack – the "Byron Pringle Kansas City BBQ Stack" pic.twitter.com/XJCYqYmRA6 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 20, 2021

Though all 31 franchises will get a Tailgating Stack, Pringles has tapped (Byron) Pringle to help push the popularity of The “Byron Pringle Kansas City BBQ stack,” which is comprised of Jalapeño, BBQ and Sour Cream & Onion crisps.

Pringle Trolls Ravens Fans

It’s been quite an exciting few days for the Kansas State product. Pringle was also on the scoresheet with a 40-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

His celebration post-TD that was also pretty legendary. After linking up with teammates, Pringle did his own version of legendary Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis’ celebration dance.

According to this response to The Chiefs Wire, Pringle was putting his own spin on a popular dance that originated in his hometown of Tampa, Florida.

Nah, when he came out before the game started, he did the ‘Ray Lewis’ dance and Ray Lewis is from Lake. If you don’t know, Ray Lewis from Lakeland and I’m from Tampa, Florida and we had this dance called ‘The Squirrel’ it originated in Tampa. Ray Lewis brought it to the NFL with his own little twist to it, and I just gave him the squirrel as a response as I saw he came out to turn his team up, and I just turned my team up by doing the squirrel.

It was a brief moment of fun in an otherwise disappointing game. Kansas City fell to their rivals 36-35, marking the first September loss in the Patrick Mahomes era.

According to Pringle, Andy Reid Does the Best Mahomes Impersonation

It’s well-known at this point that Mahomes has a rather unique voice, even drawing comparisons to Kermit the Frog. It’s so different, it’s almost too hard to replicate, but Pringle thinks only one person is capable of doing so.

“Jeez I don’t even (know), Coach Reid?” Pringle told Arrowhead Addict when asked who does the best impersonation. “Nobody else messes with him or does an impersonation of him. If they does, I don’t hear it.”

Though we don’t have footage of the Chiefs head coach to be the judge, fellow wideout Tyreek Hill attempted his own rendition during Super Bowl LIV media days before quickly stopping out of fear that Mahomes “ain’t gon’ throw me the ball no more.”

Tyreek Hill says he always laughs when Patrick Mahomes comes to the huddle because he sounds like Kermit the Frog.pic.twitter.com/tS00l4SKVW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 28, 2020

Considering he’s been on the receiving end of multiple touchdown passes since then, that was likely the first and last time fans were treated to Cheetah’s portrayal.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Frank Clark Provides Coy Update on Gun Charges Case