Chiefs Coach Suggests Frank Clark Won’t Be 100% Healthy for Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs as of Thursday, September 9, are three days away from their regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns. And with the second injury report of the 2021 season officially live, there is a bit of concern regarding one of Kansas City’s star players, especially after remarks from one of team’s coaches.

Spagnuolo: ‘We’ll tread lightly’

Defensive end Frank Clark, who injured his hamstring during practice in August, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, has been listed as a limited participant on both injury reports thus far this week, according to Kansas City’s official website.

During his press conference with the media Thursday, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was asked about Clark’s usage against Cleveland and suggested that Clark would be on a snap count of sorts.

“We’ll tread lightly with the number of plays we’re optimistic we can get him for Sunday,” Spagnuolo explained, via Fox 4 News’ Harold R. Kuntz.

Spagnuolo’s comments suggest that Clark isn’t healthy enough to play full-time on Sunday, which means the coaching staff will have to monitor how the two-time Pro Bowler handles the reps given to him throughout the regular-season opener. If his hamstring begins to bother him, then he will likely be sidelined. But if he is feeling good, then Clark may continue to play until something changes health-wise.

Chiefs’ Thursday Injury Report

As for the remainder of Thursday’s injury report, there was a positive progression made by third-year wideout, Mecole Hardman. Hardman was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s injury report due to an oblique issue. However, he was listed as a full participant on Thursday’s report, meaning he’s trending towards being fully healthy for Sunday’s game. Reserve center Austin Blythe, who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and is still recovering from sports hernia surgery, also showed positive progression by being a limited participant in Thursday’s session.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a hip injury, was also limited in Thursday’s session. His status on Friday’s injury report is certainly worth monitoring considering he has yet to log full participation in a single practice this week.

Those listed on the injury report but continued to log full participation on the report were offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (knee), and offensive guard Trey Smith (shoulder).

Thursday's #Chiefs Injury Report After being limited on Wednesday, WR Mecole Hardman (oblique) is a full participant in practice. Frank Clark (hamstring) and Derrick Nnadi (hip) continue to take limited reps for second straight day. pic.twitter.com/bMzocsWo3H — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 9, 2021

Browns’ Thursday Injury Report

Cleveland’s injury report for Thursday was much of the same as compared to Wednesday’s with the lone change being an additional player on the report. That player would be linebacker Tony Fields (illness), who did not participate in Thursday’s session, per the Chiefs’ official website.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and offensive lineman Michael Dunn (back) did not participate in practice for the second straight day. Those who were limited in practice for the second straight day were wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (knee), safety Grant Delpit (hamstring), safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle), wide receiver Rashad Higgins (hamstring), cornerback Troy Hill (hamstring), linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring), center JC Tretter (knee), and cornerback Greedy Williams (groin).

Friday’s injury report will provide game statuses for each player listed on the report, which will foreshadow which injured players we may see take the field or will be sidelined for the regular-season opener.