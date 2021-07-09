Chiefs DE Charged With Felony Possession, Faces 3 Years in Prison

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is facing three years in prison after being formally charged with felony possession of an assault weapon on Friday.

According to TMZ, authorities detained the 28-year-old on June 20 after spotting an uzi inside an open duffle bag during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles, California. Clark, who was in the vehicle at the time, argued the firearm was not his and rather a member of his security team. Clark’s first court date is set for July 14 in Compton.

Unfortunately, this marks Clark’s second arrest during the 2021 offseason. The former Michigan Wolverine was also arrested in Los Angeles on March 13 for not displaying a front license plate on his vehicle, per The Kansas City Star. Officers found a firearm tucked inside a bag in the backseat and two loaded guns. Clark was subsequently arrested and later released after posting a $35,000 bail the following morning.

The Chiefs have yet to release a statement on his status with the team.

Does This Put His Contract With the Chiefs in Jeopardy?

Should he remain with the team this upcoming campaign, Clark will enter his seventh season in the league and his third in Kansas City. The two-time Pro Bowler agreed to a five-year, $105 million contract with $62.3 million guaranteed with the 2020 Super Bowl champions after they acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. The Seahawks selected him in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2015 NFL draft.

In March 2020, Clark’s $18.5 million base salary for the 2021 season became guaranteed for skill, injury, and cap. This also includes a $500,000 workout bonus.

If they had a reason and wanted to dodge the 2021 salary obligation, the Chiefs could release Clark and it wouldn’t have to pertain to skill, injury, or cap. As mentioned before, Chiefs personnel have yet to make a move regarding whether they’ll keep him or release him. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when their decision becomes official.

Clark Has Had Legal Trouble Since College

To say Clark has had legal troubles in his adult years is an understatement. In 2012, he was arrested on felony home invasion charges. After pleading guilty to stealing a MacBook from a floormate, Clark was sentenced to one year probation and ordered to pay $1,741 in fines.

Two years later, Clark was arrested after a domestic dispute broke out between him and his then-girlfriend in an Ohio hotel room.

“We went up the room, there was a damaged lamp on the table, a damaged lamp on the wall and she’s got a large welt on the side of her cheek, she’s got marks on her neck,” officers said of the crime scene in 2014, according to The Detroit Free Press. “She had what looked like rug burn on her one thigh. We have pictures of everything.”

At the time, Clark asserts he did not do anything to her.

“I didn’t touch that woman, she is a woman,” he argued.

