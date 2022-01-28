Chiefs Fan’s Viral Reaction Grabs Attention of Beer Company

When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime during the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Arrowhead Stadium was rocking.

Fans gathered in the stands to celebrate one of the most exciting games that has taken place on an NFL field in recent memory. Even Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones joined in on the celebration.

Jones, who is known for his high energy, hopped into the stands to celebrate with members of Chiefs Kingdom, downing a bottle of Michelob ULTRA to express his excitement for what had just taken place.

The fact that Jones was captured by photographers drinking a well-known beer caught the attention of Michelob ULTRA on Twitter.

StoneColdULTRA Jones has a nice ring to it, don’t you think? RT if you think there should be more celebratory Stone Cold ULTRAs in KC’s future. https://t.co/Bhzb1eQqA6 — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) January 24, 2022

Both Jones and Michelob ULTRA also noticed there was one fan, in particular, in the viral photo that had a very different expression on her face compared to others around Jones.

Julie Collins Repped on T-Shirts

The Chiefs fan with the long face just behind Jones in the photo is Julie Collins.

Julie, 57, has had season tickets for Chiefs games within her family for nearly 35 years. Her family’s seats are in the front row right behind Kansas City’s bench. That’s what put her at the forefront of the epic moment in which Jones chugged a fan’s beer in the stands.

“After the game, everyone was jumping around and celebrating and hugging. It was very fun and chaotic,” Julie told Heavy. “We were so thrilled about that win, and typically a player does not jump into the stands, but all of a sudden — and I think it was because my son was wearing his ninety-five, Chris Jones jersey — but Chris Jones, here he comes, he jumped up, and some of our season ticket-holder friends kind of picked him up into the stands.”

But why exactly did Julie have a rather unhappy look on her face? Well, aside from her beer — which was a Michelob ULTRA — being spilled in the midst of the celebration involving Jones, Julie couldn’t quite see what was going on because of her vantage point behind Jones. On top of that, fans from other sections were beginning to crowd around her, which made things rather nerve-wracking.

Despite Julie’s split-second reaction that was captured in the photo, she wanted to make one thing very clear to Kansas City’s star defensive tackle.

“I was very happy that [Jones] jumped in the stands. He is welcome there anytime, and he can drink all the beer that we might have laying around” Julie said.

Michelob ULTRA, Jones Honor Julie

To make amends for Julie’s spilled beer, Jones and Michelob ULTRA teamed up to make sure that Julie has all the ULTRA’s she needs ahead of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

“This Sunday, we’re keeping @JulieCollins64‘s ULTRAs full and a smile on her face. @Chiefs kingdom – you ready?!?” the Michelob ULTRA official Twitter account said on Thursday, January 27.

Along with the kind gesture, Jones and Michelob ULTRA have also released limited-edition “Stone Cold Julie” shirts for Julie to rock during the AFC Title Game on Sunday, January 30, a game in which she will be in attendance for.

.@StoneColdJones – this time @JulieCollins64 is ready to celebrate and she’ll be rocking this at the game on Sunday! @Chiefs kingdom. RT if you’d wear this. #StoneColdULTRAs pic.twitter.com/ql0S8RsU9h — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) January 27, 2022

“The most important thing is not my face,” Julie explained. “The most important thing is this upcoming game [between the Chiefs and Bengals]. So let’s get to the Super Bowl and let’s win that.”

Chiefs fans can also sport the “Stone Cold Julie” shirts on game day by purchasing their own at the Shop Beer Gear website. A portion of the proceeds from the shirts will go toward Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City.

The AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bengals will take place at Arrowhead Stadium at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS.

.@MichelobUltra This really is stone cold! Can’t wait to see @juliecollins64 and the Kingdom rocking this at Arrowhead Sunday! #StoneColdULTRAs https://t.co/iPIoO5xL6R — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) January 28, 2022