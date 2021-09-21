Chiefs’ Frank Clark Provides Coy Update on Gun Charges Case

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark remained mum when asked about an update to his pending gun charges case following the team’s 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 19.

“My legal team is taking care of everything,” Clark said, via 41 Action News Kansas City. “I was advised not to speak on it until further notice. But my legal team is taking care of everything, and I have full confidence in everything that they’re doing. We’ve got to see in the future.”

The 28-year-old is facing felony possession of an assault weapon charges after being arrested twice in the 2021 offseason. Clark was first detained in March after authorities noticed he failed to display a front license plate. During that confrontation, they noticed two loaded firearms inside his vehicle. He was released after posting a $35,000 bond.

Several months later, in June, Clark was again taken into custody after law enforcement spotted an Uzi inside an open duffle bag during a traffic violation stop in Los Angeles. Though in the vehicle, Clark asserts the weapon belonged to someone on his security detail. Authorities released the former Michigan star after he paid another $35,000 bond.

If convicted, Clark faces a maximum of three years in prison.

Clark Addresses Defensive Woes

A topic Clark was more keen on speaking about were Kansas City’s defensive struggles in the shocking Week 2 loss, admitting they’ve got to collectively stop making silly mistakes that end up being costly in the long run.

“In the future, we’ve just got to limit the mistakes — the missed tackles. Of course, when you miss over 10 tackles in a game, that’s cause for devastation for a defense,” the former Seattle Seahawk said (h/t Arrowhead Pride). “You’ve got to make the tackles — especially when you’re going against a strong offense like the Ravens.”

In the same breath, Clark did credit safety Tyrann Mathieu, who had a great pick-six to open the scoring for the visitors.

“You know, we’ve got a great group of guys,” he continued. “I’ve got all the confidence in the world in my guys — on defense and offense. Starting over there on offense — you know with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and all those guys. The offense did a heck of a job fighting for us tonight. [But] our defense didn’t do enough, I feel. Actually, T — Honey Badger — he came out [and] had two picks earlier in the game that kind of switched the tides of the game for us.”

Mathieu Echoes Clark’s Sentiments

Though he was easily player of the game, Mathieu still had some humbling words for the media following the defeat. The Landlord found positive remarks to say about Sunday’s performance, giving kudos to the coaches and leadership while also looking ahead to Week 3.

“I think our team responds best when we get punched in the mouth,” Mathieu said, via Chiefs.com. “We have great coaches and great leadership. I just look forward to seeing us turn the page against a divisional opponent [next week] – another must-win game against a good football team – and I look forward to seeing our group respond.”

The Chiefs are back at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 26.

