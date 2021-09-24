Chiefs’ Frank Clark Suffers New Injury, Week 3 Availability in Doubt

Another week, another tweaked hamstring for Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark. But this time it isn’t the one he’s been tending to since August — it’s the other one.

Head coach Andy Reid announced via his press conference on Friday that Clark strained his other hamstring during Thursday’s practice. This put’s Clark’s availability for Sunday’s divisional game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt, which is reflected on the Chiefs’ Friday injury report.

Injury report shows Frank Clark as doubtful, and Chris Jones and Charvarius Ward as questionable. Andy Reid said today that Clark injured his other hamstring today, putting his availability for Sunday's game in doubt. https://t.co/wZUWq9rCSk — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 24, 2021

“So, it’s the other hamstring. It’s a different one,” Reid explained during his presser on Friday. “So, that one is pretty healed. He’s been healed. Our trainers stay on top of all of that. We don’t put guys out there if they can’t go.”

Reid also noted that cornerback Charvarius Ward is dealing with a strained quad, which has resulted in Ward being a late addition to the injury report and is listed as questionable for the Week 3 matchup. Defensive lineman Chris Jones, who is tending to a wrist injury, is also listed as questionable.

What This Means for Chiefs

The Chiefs’ defense struggled with and without Clark in the lineup during Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. However, not having Clark on the field is obviously a worse situation to be in, as he is the top edge rusher for Kansas City. The Chiefs’ defense may have to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ offense without Clark and Ward in Week 3, which is not good.

However, the defending AFC champions aren’t the only one in that game that might be missing a premier pass rusher.

Chargers’ three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa is listed as questionable for the Week 3 game, according to Los Angeles’ official Twitter account. Bosa did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday’s Chargers practices due to a foot/ankle injury. Defensive lineman Justin Jones is listed as doubtful, and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is officially out for the divisional matchup.

Ward being a late addition to the injury report and not practicing on Friday, despite his game status on the injury report, brings his availability for Sunday’s game in doubt. Jones was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, so he should be on the field when Kansas City takes the field against the Chargers.

Reid on Chargers

Reid spoke of the new generation of coaches in the NFL, one being Los Angeles head coach, Brandon Staley, and what it’s like facing those coaches.

“I think it’s great for the league. I think the influx of young guys is tremendous. [Brandon Staley], he’s a good football coach,” Reid said. “Everywhere he’s been, he’s been successful and done a nice job. I’ve been watching his team here and they sure play well. But in general, I’d just tell you I think it’s good for the league. I feel the same way about the quarterbacks coming in, I think that’s tremendous. I was that at one time, many moons ago, so I understand how it goes but I think it’s great.” Big Red noted how Staley has already “put his stamp” on this Chargers squad, which is most evident on defense. “I think you put your mark on it right away,” he said. “He’s letting his personality show to his players, and they’ve worked here now for a few months so you can see it with how his defense is different—similar but different—and it looks like the guys are really responding to it.”