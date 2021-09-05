Chiefs Journeyman Among Best Feel-Good Stories on NFL Cutdown Day

“Coming out here, he had some rough OTA days. You know, he was still kind of transitioning to that tight end position, and there were practices out here in the spring where the assignments weren’t right,” Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said of Fortson’s transition. “He’s always had good hands. When we had him at receiver, he was a tough guy to cover. Wanted to find a place we could really utilize him. He’s got the size and skillset, in regard to mismatches. Moving to tight end, and all of a sudden, the terminology was different as he mentioned yesterday, the three-point-stance was different, and then at OTA’s, he had a couple rough weeks where all of a sudden, the head was spinning and he was running the wrong routes and all of a sudden dropping balls, which is very uncharacteristic of Jody [Fortson].

“Guys like that, it’s easy to kind of feel sorry for yourself and just want to go start fresh somewhere else, but the kid came back to training camp with just a completely different mindset. It was like he had just wiped the slate clean and wants to attack this thing and get after it. You guys heard him mention about getting with [Dave] Toub and finding out how he can get better at teams. So, it was really an awesome story to see him get his position moved, struggle, but just continue to work and just put the blinders on and not listen to the outside noise.”

In the end, the leap of faith paid off for the 25-year-old. Fortson was visibly moved by the fact that he had taken a monumental step in his NFL career by making the initial 53-man roster this season during his Tuesday, August 31 press conference.

“It’s God is good man. I’ve put a lot of time into this and there were a lot of days that this wouldn’t come, but I had to stay true to it,” Fortson said. “I just kept working and here we are. I know there’s so much more work to do, but I was told to take my small victories as well and cherish them. So, it’s just been a long road, it’s been a long road.”

As for head coach Andy Reid, he laid out plainly why Fortson had made the initial regular-season roster.