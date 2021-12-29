Chiefs Lose Key Assistant Coach to Promotion at LSU

When the season ends for the Kansas City Chiefs, they will begin the offseason with one less coach on their staff, guaranteed.

Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House has been named the defensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers, according to the program on Tuesday, December 28.

House is in his third season as Kansas City’s linebackers coach. Prior to his time with the Chiefs, he spent three seasons at the University of Kentucky, starting as a special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach before becoming the defensive coordinator for his final two seasons with the program. In 2018, his defense was sixth in the nation in points allowed per game, according to the LSU website. That season, the Wildcats defense help opponents to 14 points or less six times.

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in a press release. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops.

”He possesses a great understanding of how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense. I’m excited that he’s joining our staff as we work toward building a championship program at LSU.”

Andy Reid on House’s Departure

A day after the news broke of House’s new job, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid congratulated House and his family in front of the media.