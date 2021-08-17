Chiefs Make First Round of Roster Cuts

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun shaving down their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, removing the five required players from their active roster.

The Chiefs have waived/injured tight end Evan Baylis and wide receiver Antonio Callaway, waived defensive back Manny Patterson and Chad Williams, and placed running back Elijah McGuire on injured reserve, per the team.

We have waived/injured the following players:

TE Evan Baylis

WR Antonio Callaway We have waived DB Manny Patterson. We released WR Chad Williams. We placed RB Elijah McGuire on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/I0UaylBOcA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 17, 2021

