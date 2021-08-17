Chiefs Make First Round of Roster Cuts

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun shaving down their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, removing the five required players from their active roster.
The Chiefs have waived/injured tight end Evan Baylis and wide receiver Antonio Callaway, waived defensive back Manny Patterson and Chad Williams, and placed running back Elijah McGuire on injured reserve, per the team.
