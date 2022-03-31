Chiefs Make Heartfelt Thank You Montage for Tyreek Hill [WATCH]

As a former fifth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Tyreek Hill left his mark on Chiefs Kingdom.

During his six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill had four 1,000-yard seasons, 479 total receptions, and scored 62 total touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He was a key cog of Kansas City’s offense since 2016, rising to a Hall-of-Fame level in a very short amount of time.

Even during Hill’s rookie season when he registered just 593 receiving yards, he still managed to become a Pro Bowler and All-Pro thanks to his explosiveness as a punt returner. During that 2016 season, he recorded just one yard less in total punt return yards compared to his receiving yardage total on offense (592) and averaged 15.2 yards per return. That started a tenure in Kansas City that ended with six Pro Bowl nods and three First Team All-Pro nods.

Hill is as generational football player, and will leave a lasting impact on the Chiefs organization, which won its first Super Bowl in 50 years with Hill being a key part of that championship in 2020.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Chiefs Make Heartfelt Video for Hill

Now that he’s officially a member of the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs organization took the time to put together a heartfelt thank you montage for Hill.

“Forever a Chiefs. Thank you, Cheetah,” Kansas City captioned the video on social media.

Forever a Chief ❤️ thank you, Cheetah. pic.twitter.com/DPW7XRiAHv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 30, 2022

Fans flooded the comments section of the Tweet to express their feelings.

“This is cruel and unusual punishment you traded our best weapon and fan favorite then you keep posting and talking about him smh. Please stop and let us all process this in peace,” one Twitter user wrote.

This is cruel and unusual punishment you traded our best weapon and fan favorite then you keep posting and talking about him smh. Please stop and let us all process this in peace. pic.twitter.com/DgDVuYmpZ0 — Don Julio (@DonJuli00364797) March 30, 2022

“Not forever a Chief. He chased the money after Veach made a very strong offer. He was a 6 year Chief, who played at a really high level who no longer wanted to be inKC. Chiefs fans better give him the Tony G treatment. I don’t hate him. But he’s NOT ‘forever a Chief’ in my eyes,” another user wrote.

Not forever a Chief. He chased the money after Veach made a very strong offer. He was a 6 year Chief, who played at a really high level who no longer wanted to be inKC. Chiefs fans better give him the Tony G treatment. I don’t hate him. But he’s NOT “forever a Chief” in my eyes. — Joey The Lips (@JFagansTrumpet) March 30, 2022

“Eh… not sure about this one. All reports say we offered him a top level contract, but he wanted to be #1. Money over team. Actions demonstrate priorities. He can go get his bag, but don’t talk about forever a chief when he flat out turned us down,” another user wrote.

Eh… not sure about this one. All reports say we offered him a top level contract, but he wanted to be #1. Money over team. Actions demonstrate priorities. He can go get his bag, but don't talk about forever a chief when he flat out turned us down. — Jon Maag (@jonmaag) March 30, 2022

Chiefs Making ‘Philosophical Shift’ on Offense?

The wide receivers that are locked up for the 2022 season in Kansas City currently are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Corey Coleman, Josh Gordon, Daurice Fountain, Gehrig Dieter, Cornell Powell, Justin Watson, Chris Finke, Gary Jennings, Matthew Sexton, and Omar Bayless.

Hardman, Gordon, and Fountain are the only players that were active for a Chiefs game last season.

The top of the wide receiver depth chart looks very different in Kansas City compared to last season. However, the team got younger and bigger at the position, which leaves some around the NFL believing a philosophical shift is taking place for the Chiefs.

“The more people I talk to around the league, the more you get the sense of a philosophical shift for the #Chiefs,” NFL Media’s Mike Giardi wrote in wake of the MVS signing. “They got bigger at WR with JuJu and MVS. ‘They can morph into something different’ said one AFC exec I spoke to. ‘Mahomes can make it work. That’s why he’s THE GUY.’”

The more people I talk to around the league, the more you get the sense of a philosophical shift for the #Chiefs. They got bigger at WR with JuJu and MVS. "They can morph into something different" said one AFC exec I spoke to. "Mahomes can make it work. That's why he's THE GUY." — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 26, 2022