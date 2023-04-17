Chiefs Named as ‘Obvious’ Fit for 4-Time Pro Bowl RB That Could Be Cut

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, despite being very talented, could be released by Minnesota this offseason in a cap-saving maneuver. That’s why Last Word on Sports’ David Latham believes the Kansas City Chiefs are the “obvious” fit for Cook if he’s cut.

“Even though he is entering his age-28 season, Dalvin Cook is still one of the better running backs in the game and has plenty to offer for a Super Bowl contender that could use more help in the backfield,” Latham wrote on April 16.

“The most obvious fit here is the Kansas City Chiefs. Isiah Pacheco played admirably down the stretch last year, but he’s not a three-down back and he lacks the same explosiveness and vision that Cook possesses,” Latham continued. “The four-time Pro Bowler would immediately be the best running back on the roster, and his presence could free up Kansas City to use one of their early-round picks on a more important position.”

Dalvin Cook an Example of Declining RB Value

Dalvin Cook was a second-round pick of the Vikings in 2017. After injuries plagued the first two seasons of his NFL career, Cook rattled off four straight 1,000-yard seasons and 46 total touchdowns (43 rushing, 3 receiving) over the last four seasons according to Pro Football Reference.

Despite being fresh off of a season in which he registered a 264-1173-8 stat line, Cook could potentially be a free agent in the coming months due to his contract.

Cook has three years remaining on his five-year, $63 million extension with Minnesota. He has a $14.1 million cap hit in 2023, which is the third-highest among all NFL running backs per Spotrac. In 2024 and 2025 he has cap hits of $15.6 million and $14.5 million respectively. If Cook is released this offseason, the Vikings would save $32.8 million over the next three seasons.

As a four-time Pro Bowler who has yet to show any signs of decline, Cook is a pure example of how the NFL devalues the running back position. If he is released, he will join a free agent pool that still includes Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Kareem Hunt, and Jerick McKinnon.

Could Chiefs Afford to Sign Dalvin Cook?

Based on the current state of the Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions could afford to sign Cook if he were to become a free agent. But it would be tight, potentially to the point where they would have to free up more cap space in some way, whether it was through a contract restructure, release, etc.

Based on the NFLPA’s Public Salary Cap Report, Kansas City currently has $5.2 million in cap space. The team still needs to sign its draft picks, which leaves the team with very little room to sign someone like Cook. However, signing him to a multi-year deal would allow the Chiefs to “kick the can down the road” and keep his 2023 cap hit relatively low.

Signing Cook would add yet another explosive weapon to the Chiefs’ offense and help them accomplish their goal of reaching back-to-back Super Bowls.

As it stands, Kansas City’s running back room consists of Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and La’Mical Perine.