Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Confirms Green Drink Tyreek Hill Drank on Sidelines

The Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season perfect record on the road (8-0) after a 32-29 win against the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill contributed to that score with a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Shortly after, Hill retreated to the sidelines and as he was being worked on by team trainers, appeared to be drinking a mysterious green liquid.

Considering they were playing in the Bayou, many on Twitter joked the star wideout was taking an in-game alcoholic beverage. While that would be nice, it couldn’t be further from the truth. Speaking with 610 Sports Radio Monday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes confirmed that it was actually pickle juice Hill was sipping, which apparently helps alleviate cramps.

“That was the ol’ pickle juice, man,” Mahomes revealed. “You know, he was cramping up a little bit, so you gotta give him the pickle juice to get him back to the ‘cheetah,’ you know what I mean?

“Well, the pickle juice usually is before, like to try to keep you from cramping,” the MVP frontrunner continued. “I don’t know… might have to do with the sodium, I think. They try to keep you from cramping. I think he had… the full cramps already, so they had to use the full IV.”

Mahomes himself even added he’s dabbled in pickle juice before, long before he was regarded as a nationwide phenomenon.

“I’ve drank it since high school, actually, so it’s like a little shot,” Mahomes said. “Just got to knock it to the head and not try to taste it as much as possible.”

Well, mystery solved. Not as interesting as a margarita, but nonetheless essential to Hill’s quick rehabilitation.

Chiefs Receive Hopeful News Regarding Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Return

All eyes were on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the fourth quarter Sunday as he sauntered off the field with an apparent leg injury.

Monday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the 21-year-old suffered a hip and ankle injury during the victory and while x-ray results returned negative, the Louisiana native will be likely out for the regular season. However, it is expected Edwards-Helaire could make his return in the postseason.

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hip and an ankle injury yesterday, but X-Rays were negative, per coach Andy Reid. They’ll know more after the MRI. The early expectation is CEH is done for the regular season with a chance to return for the playoffs, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2020

The Chiefs acted quickly to find some backup for the running squad and are reportedly in the works to sign a familiar face to the practice squad. Elijah McGuire had a visit with the team and pending COVD-19 conducts, could be back at Arrowhead Stadium training.

Mahomes Nabs Most Pro Bowl Fan Votes

Though Chiefs Kingdom is hopeful the seven players selected won’t have to appear at this year’s virtual Pro Bowl, supporters will be happy to know their incessant voting paid off. On Monday, it was announced Mahomes earned the most votes out of any player with 342,353 total fan votes.

Leading the Chiefs to an impressive 13-1 record, the league’s 2018 MVP stats for this campaign include 4,462 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and only five interceptions through 14 games. Off the field, Mahomes is putting even more work in trolling teammates any change he gets.

The Chiefs are hosting NFC South squad the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST at Arrowhead Stadium.

