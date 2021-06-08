Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reveals Who Is His Best Friend on the Team

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed his best friend on the team, and it’s not tight end Travis Kelce or wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In fact, it’s not even an active player.

Though he revealed his pick in August 2020, the Chiefs’ social team re-aired it in celebration of National Best Friend Day (June 8). When put in the hot seat by Kelce, No. 15 named offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as his bestie.

“If there was one person on the team that you could pick as your best friend, you could only pick one, who would it be?” Kelce asked.

After a second of thought, Mahomes responds, “Eric Bieniemy.”

Considering Bieniemy will be back for another season as offensive coordinator, that should not only delight Mahomes, but further strengthen their bond as they chase a second Super Bowl together.

Mahomes Was on of Bieniemy’s Staunch Supporters During His Head Coaching Quest

Though his quest to become a head coach of a NFL franchise ultimately fell short, you can bet Mahomes was one of the more vocal figures lending Bieniemy an incredible amount of support.

Back in January, Mahomes shared his disapproval on the Dan Patrick Show.

"It amazes me honestly." –@PatrickMahomes on the fact that Eric Bieniemy hasn't landed a head coaching job #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ozuDXnM9Y4 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 28, 2021

“It amazes me, honestly,” the new dad said. “If you look at his track record and the way he’s able to coach us, the way he’s able to lead men. It’s a special talent.

“It’s a loss for everybody else in the NFL and a gain for us. Hopefully he gets his chance, because he’ll succeed at wherever he is. But if he doesn’t, we’re glad enough to have him back again.”

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith shared similar sentiments in January, too.

“I think it’s ridiculous that he hasn’t been hired yet,” the recently retired athlete said. “I know the interview process is weird with the team still in it but regardless, I don’t see how you excuse it.”

The 51-year-old interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bieniemy Has Lofty Expectations for Sophomore RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

As the Chiefs prepare for a redemption season, they’re counting on all players to step up in a huge way, including second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Speaking to the media Thursday afternoon, Bieniemy explained what he expects from the former LSU Tiger.

“Well, the thing is just making sure that he has a better understanding of exactly what we’re doing,” the St. Louis native said, via 247 Sports. “When you come in as a rookie, obviously, everything is brand new — and every week is a new playbook for you, in a sense. And so, he’s had an opportunity to get a season under his feet. Now, obviously, he’s had an opportunity to get out here and listen, be a part of the meetings. And so, everything is starting to make more sense to him. And so, with him growing with the wisdom that he has obtained in our system, it’s going to help him to know exactly what we expect him to do when placed in those certain situations.

“So we’re counting on Clyde to be Clyde. Clyde is a tremendous kid. And on top of that, he’s a hell of a football player. He’s going to accept any role and accept any challenge that’s placed upon him.”

Apart from a nagging ankle sprain that sidelined him for a portion of Kansas City’s postseason run earlier this year, The Glyde had a pretty successful rookie campaign. Edwards-Helaire ran for 803 yards on 181 attempts, resulting in four touchdowns. He also recorded 36 catches, 297 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. With the vote of confidence from his OC, he can only get better from here.

