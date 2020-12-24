Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reveals the One Thing He Wants for Christmas

The holidays will look different for millions of Americans this year, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 25-year-old will be in Kansas City prepping for this Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and when asked what tops his Christmas list, MVPat answered what the entire fanbase was likely thinking.

“I just want another win and then try to find a way to another Super Bowl ring,” Mahomes said Wednesday to reporters, via Arrowhead Pride.

Lifting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in his NFL career and bringing it back to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in 50 years was pretty special for Mahomes. At 13-1, Kansas City has the best record in the NFL and with a win against Atlanta Sunday afternoon, could clinch the No. 1 seed in the postseason. Should they get the best of Matt Ryan and company, the 2020 Chiefs will become the first squad to win 14 games in franchise history.

Looking to become the first team in franchise history to win 14 games in the regular season! pic.twitter.com/QZ0Q0TwmOJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2020

Mahomes Is Spending Christmas at Home With Fiancée Brittany Matthews

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means many of us will be forced to celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s away from loved ones. Mahomes is not exempt to that and revealed it will just be him, pregnant fiancée Brittany Matthews and younger brother Jackson opening gifts together Christmas Day.

“Yeah, it’s going to be different. I do not have any of my family up. It’ll just be me and Brittany and Jackson,” the MVP frontrunner said. “I mean obviously a little difficult because you want to bring your family up, little sister, mom, dad, everything like that, but I obviously can’t do it this year, but I’ll get them their gifts in any way possible and hopefully we can enjoy just having the time together that we do have.”

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged in September, the same night the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings. Later that month, they announced the arrival of a new baby. In October, they shared an adorable gender reveal online, disclosing that a little girl would be making her grand entrance next year.

Life in the NFL ‘Bubble’ Has Been Great for Mahomes

NFL players aren’t confined to a “bubble” quite like NBA athletes earlier this year, but Mahomes is taking no chances in missing matches in the #RunItBack campaign. Speaking with Kansas City’s 610 Sports Radio show “The Drive” Monday, the $503 million man couldn’t hide his excitement when sharing just how fun it has been being a first-hand witness of the entire pregnancy progress.

“It’s extremely exciting, just going through this process being in the season. Being in the bubble, I get to see everything. I get to see her go through the entire process of the pregnancy and everything like that. Doing it during the season, it makes it really cool.

“Hopefully right after the Super Bowl I’m able to bring a little girl into this world and get to become a dad in the offseason and get to see that process as well.”

On the program, Mahomes also reminisced about their first Christmas together as a couple. The longtime duo began dating in their teens while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas.

“I think at that point we had been dating for a couple months,” No. 15 explained. “Just a normal teenage kid showing up at the family dinner type stuff and being nervous and everything.

“We would joke around it was almost like the movie ‘Four Christmases.’ We had to go to each one of our family members’ Christmas parties, and it contains a whole day of going from house to house trying to make sure that we see everybody.”

The Chiefs are scheduled to kick off against the Falcons at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday from Arrowhead Stadium.

