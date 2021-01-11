Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Tweets Praise for Ex-Teammate Kareem Hunt

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is offering up high praise for former teammate Kareem Hunt, now with the Cleveland Browns. In just the first half alone of Sunday night’s AFC Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pro Bowl running back recorded two rushing touchdowns, helping his squad take a commanding 28-0 lead.

Mahomes clearly saw what millions nationwide were also witnessing, the greatness of Hunt once again on display. Check out what he wrote on Twitter:

That man @Kareemhunt7 is so nice 💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 11, 2021

Even though Hunt and Mahomes are no longer suiting up in the red and white together, the MVP quarterback clearly recognizes on-field talent when he sees it.

Hunt Could Face Chiefs for First Time Since His Release

Should the Steelers fail to catch up with the Browns, Cleveland, the AFC’s No. 6 seed, would advance to the Divisional Round in Kansas City next Sunday at 2:05 p.m. CT from Arrowhead Stadium.

For Hunt, the match will certainly mean much more. The 25-year-old spent his first two years in the league with the Chiefs, having been drafted by the reigning Super Bowl champions in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, Hunt was named to the 2018 Pro Bowl after leading the NFL in rushing for the 2017 season with 1,327 yards to his name.

His sophomore season was a completely different story. On November 18, the former Toledo star was released by the Chiefs after video surfaced of him assaulting a woman. Though the incident happened in February 2018 and Hunt has never been indicted on any charges to this day, Kansas City still made the decision to release their standout playmaker less than an hour after he made headlines.

In February 2019, Hunt joined the Browns, signing a one-year deal worth just over $1 million.

“My relationship and interaction with Kareem since 2016 in college was an important part of this decision-making process but we then did extensive due diligence with many individuals, including clinical professionals, to have a better understanding of the person he is today and whether it was prudent to sign him,” former Browns and Chiefs GM John Dorsey said in a statement at the time, via 247Sports. “There were two important factors: one is that Kareem took full responsibility for his egregious actions and showed true remorse and secondly, just as importantly, he is undergoing and is committed to necessary professional treatment and a plan that has been clearly laid out.”

Hunt Signed 2-Year Extension With Cleveland in September

Hunt has been nothing short of impressive for the resurgent AFC North contenders, and it appears they feel the same. In September, the Browns and Hunt agreed to a two-year deal worth $13.25 million, with $8.5 million guaranteed. This will keep the Ohio native at FirstEnergy Stadium through the conclusion of the 2022 season.

“Cleveland has always been home to me, and putting on the Orange & Brown has been THE dream growing up,” Hunt said on both his Instagram and in a statement via the team’s website in September. “Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing.”

