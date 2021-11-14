Chiefs Place Starting Offensive Lineman on Injured Reserve

With the Kansas City Chiefs heading to Las Vegas for only their second divisional matchup of the season, the offense is dealing with some additional adversity before the defending AFC champions even take the field on Sunday, November 14.

Offensive tackle Mike Remmers has been placed on injured reserve, according to the NFL’s transaction report on Saturday, November 13.

Remmers (knee) has been listed on the team’s injury report since Week 8. He was inactive for Kansas City’s 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Prior to that, Remmers had started at right tackle in Weeks 7 and 8 against the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants, respectively. Placing him on injured reserve means the Chiefs will be without their veteran lineman for a minimum of three weeks. This also means we shouldn’t expect to see Remmers until at the very least after the team’s bye week, which is in Week 12.

Right Tackle a Position of Need

First-year tackle Lucas Niang — who had started seven games at right tackle this season before losing his job to Remmers — is out for the Week 10 bout due to a ribs injury that sidelined him in the win over Green Bay. So, with no Remmers or Niang, the Chiefs will turn to Andrew Wylie — a four-year pro that has started 35 games in his career, 14 of which came last season with Kansas City at right guard, per Pro Football Reference.

Right tackle is clearly a concern for the Chiefs as they head into their first of two matchups against Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense will be squaring off against a defense that has defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has seven sacks and is sporting a 91.9 pass-rush grade from PFF, which is second highest in the NFL to only Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns (92.3). They also have Yannick Ngakoue, who is 13th in pass-rush grade by PFF off the edge.

Crosby can do a fair share of his damage attacking the right tackle position, which means Mahomes may struggle to have a clean pocket. That’s bad news for a unit that has been battling through a league-high 19 turnovers through the first nine weeks of the regular season, per ESPN.

Chiefs on Week 10 Raiders Game

Mahomes spoke about Kansas City’s first of two matchups against the Raiders this season, with the second happening in Week 14 at Arrowhead Stadium.