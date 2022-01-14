6 Chiefs Players Earn Votes for AP All-Pro Team

The Associated Press has released their NFL All-Pro voting for the 2021-22 season, and Chiefs Kingdom won’t be happy with the results.

The Chiefs players that received votes for the All-Pro team, along with the amount of votes for them, were tight end Travis Kelce (9), left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (1), left guard Joe Thuney (6), center Creed Humphrey (10), defensive tackle Chris Jones (10), and safety Tyrann Mathieu (1).

None of those players were named first team All-Pro, however. Kelce and Jones were named second team All-Pro.

While it is fabulous that those Kansas City players earned All-Pro votes for their efforts this season, it’s a bit problematic that none of them earned first-team honors. Not to mention that players like wide receiver Tyreek Hill — who had 111 catches on the season — were completely snubbed.

Of the 50 votes polled for each position, Kelce was second to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Brown finished third among left tackles, Thuney finished third among left guards, Humphrey finished third among centers, Jones finished third among defensive interior lineman, and Mathieu finished 12th among safeties.

Fans Reacts to All-Pro Voting

Chiefs Fans took to Twitter to react to the results of the All-Pro voting.

“Seriously @Chiefs @NFL how does this happen. It’s a shame and a disgrace to the All Pro and the Pro Bowl,” assist23 wrote.

Seriously @Chiefs @NFL how does this happen. It’s a shame and a disgrace to the All Pro and the Pro Bowl. https://t.co/X45CxRrXZH — assist23 (@assistta) January 14, 2022

“no chiefs named to AP All Pro First Team. that’s sus…” wrote Joe Marshall.

no chiefs named to AP All Pro First Team. that’s sus… — joe marshall (@JoeMarshaII) January 14, 2022

“Wish the Chiefs players could’ve gotten their proper respect on the AP All-Pro teams but they don’t care about that stuff anymore. Let’s just go get another super bowl,” Chris Kern wrote.

Wish the Chiefs players could’ve gotten their proper respect on the AP All-Pro teams but they don’t care about that stuff anymore. Let’s just go get another super bowl. — Chris Kern (@chriskern11) January 14, 2022

“not a single chief made first team all pro they really making us the underdogs,” AJ wrote.

not a single chief made first team all pro 💀 they really making us the underdogs 😭😭 — AJ 🏂 Chief Defense=Legion of Boom (@ChiefsAJ_) January 14, 2022

“Man I hope the Chiefs took a nice long look at that All-Pro list and added it to the bulletin board,” Zach “The Chiefs Insider” Stan wrote.

Man I hope the Chiefs took a nice long look at that All-Pro list and added it to the bulletin board. — Zach “The Chiefs Insider” Stan (@thelaymansterms) January 14, 2022

The Chiefs have the best G-C-G trio in football and none of them ended up First-Team All Pro. Absolutely insane,” Benimaru wrote.

The Chiefs have the best G-C-G trio in football and none of them ended up First-Team All Pro. Absolutely insane https://t.co/BHnqqWUKCu — Benimaru (@trelyday23) January 14, 2022

“Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey absolutely deserved 1st Team All-Pro honors from the NFL and Associated Press. It’s a shame that the voting continues falling short of its purpose,” Sam Teets wrote.

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey absolutely deserved 1st Team All-Pro honors from the NFL and Associated Press. It's a shame that the voting continues falling short of its purpose. https://t.co/BLGdrVEpsR — Sam Teets (@Sam_Teets33) January 14, 2022