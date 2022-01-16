KC Promotes WR, RB for Chiefs-Steelers Playoff Matchup

With their skill positions banged up heading into their Wild-Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs are promoting a couple of skill players from the practice squad for game day.

The Chiefs are promoting wide receiver Daurice Fountain and running back Darwin Thompson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, according to the NFL’s transaction report on Saturday, January 16.

The Chiefs are elevating RB Darwin Thompson and WR Daurice Fountain tomorrow. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 15, 2022

CEH to Miss 3rd Straight Game

Second-year back Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured his shoulder during the Chiefs’ Week 16 victory over Pittsburgh and missed the final two regular-season games because of it. Darrel Williams injured his toe in the Chiefs’ win over the Denver Broncos in the regular-season finale, which forced him to sit the entire second half of the game.

Both players were on the field for Kansas City’s first practice leading up to the Chiefs-Steelers playoff game. However, Edwards-Helaire and Williams were limited in their first session of the week on Wednesday, January 12, according to the team’s injury report.

Despite getting back on the practice field on Wednesday, Edwards-Helaire did not participate in the team’s practices on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Andy Reid then announced on Friday that CEH would miss the team’s first playoff game. Williams will be active, but chances are his toe is still bothering him.

Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out Sunday night vs. Steelers due to a shoulder injury, but WR Tyreek Hill (heel) and RB Darrel Williams (toe) are expected to play barring any setbacks, per Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2022

Although the Chiefs do have McKinnon and Gore as options in the backfield as well, having depth at the position on game day is necessary. So, promoting Thompson resolves that issue.

Hill Dealing With Sore Heel

Fountain’s promotion to the 53-man roster likely has do to with Tyreek Hill’s lingering injury.

Hill injured his heel during pregame warmups prior to Kansas City’s win over the Denver Broncos in the regular-season finale. Despite the injury, the Chiefs opted to not list it as an injury heading into the game.

ESPN sideline reporter says Tyreek Hill hurt his heel during warmups. Chiefs haven't announced it as an injury, however. He was on the field at times during opening drive but started second drive on the sidelines. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 8, 2022

Those watching the Chiefs-Broncos game could tell Hill’s heel was clearly bothering, however, as he was shown lipping on the telecast on several occasions.

Tyreek Hill is clearly not at 100% after injuring his heel during pregame warmups. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/nDzGct1sOl — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 8, 2022

While Head coach Andy Reid labeled the injury as nothing more than a “sore” heel for the veteran receiver, Kansas City will hold an extra receiver on the game-day roster in the event that Hill tweaks his heel again.

Steelers Welcome Back Talented WR

Despite not playing since October 16 in what was described as a season-ending shoulder injury, Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster will play against the Chiefs on Sunday, January 16.

Smith-Schuster was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, per the team. The fifth-year pass-catcher then took to Twitter to announce his return thanks to a speedy recovery.

“God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected,” Smith-Schuster wrote. “I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo!”

God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022

Smith-Schuster was in the midst of a down year before injuring his shoulder. He had caught just 15 balls for 129 yards in five games prior to his IR stint, according to Pro Football Reference. Nevertheless, he is a talented wide receiver and will be another weapon that the Chiefs’ defense will have to worry about.