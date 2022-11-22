Chiefs Roast Chargers in Ultimate Troll Job After SNF Victory

One of the more controversial changes that are taking place on Twitter as part of the Elon Musk regime is how users can obtain a blue verified badge.

Prior to Musk buying the company, Twitter issued the blue verified badge to users that were notable in society for one reason or another. Now, any Twitter user can purchase a blue verified badge by subscribing to Twitter Blue, which used to cost $3 per month but has recently been increased to $8 per month.

To find out if someone has been issued their blue verified badge from Twitter or instead paid for it, users can go to a user’s profile and click on their blue verified badge. If it reads, “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category,” that means the user was issued their blue verified badge from Twitter without paying for it. If the message reads, “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue,” that means the user paid for their blue verified badge.

Chiefs Troll Chargers After SNF Victory

How is all of this blue verified badge drama relevant to the Kansas City Chiefs, you ask?

After the Chiefs beat the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, the Chiefs’ social media team trolled the Chargers by posting a fake screenshot of Los Angeles’ Twitter account. The screenshot was of the Chargers’ Twitter profile with the message that appears when you click on the blue verified badge. The message reads, “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue,” implying that the Chargers, unlike the 31 other NFL teams that had been issued the blue verified badge by Twitter, had to pay for theirs.

The screenshot that the Chiefs posted was in fact fake. If you go to the Chargers’ Twitter profile and click on their blue verified badge, it displays the message that they were issued the badge from Twitter and did not pay for it. That makes the Twitter post by Kansas City the ultimate troll job after a devastating loss for Los Angeles.

Twitter Users React to Chiefs Troll

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City trolling Los Angeles after taking a four-game lead in the AFC West.

“Can I get in on this, as a Broncos fan? It’s been a long time since we’ve had any fun on social media, and Denver is essentially a glorified practice team for the Chiefs anyway. Dunking on the Chargers is a pastime we can all enjoy,” one Twitter user wrote.

Can I get in on this, as a Broncos fan? It's been a long time since we've had any fun on social media, and Denver is essentially a glorified practice team for the Chiefs anyway. Dunking on the Chargers is a pastime we can all enjoy. — Reply Guy, The Guy Who Replies (@GaytorFart) November 21, 2022

“Dunking on Elon while dissing a rival, much respect,” another user wrote.

Dunking on E*on while dissing a rival, much respect https://t.co/fb8raszRBl — Eric Lauzin (@Lauzin) November 22, 2022

“It’s objectively hilarious that buying Twitter blue officially means you’re a loser and everyone on the internet agrees lmao,” another user wrote.

It’s objectively hilarious that buying Twitter blue officially means you’re a loser and everyone on the internet agrees lmao https://t.co/2Q3r9UyjVJ — Noonan (@the_real_dgraz) November 21, 2022

“Oh my god @Chiefs give this media admin a gigantic raise,” another user wrote.

Oh my god @Chiefs give this media admin a gigantic raise. https://t.co/bW3TcCriTB — Noah Marker (@N_Marker10) November 21, 2022

“Every Chargers fan pitched in and they were still $4/month short,” another user wrote.

every chargers fan pitched in and they were still $4/month short https://t.co/5QZeFFHwlv — androo (@andrewdirst) November 21, 2022

“Will the @chargers increase ticket prices to cover the nut of $8 a month?” another user wrote.

Will the @chargers increase ticket prices to cover the nut of $8 a month? https://t.co/4KlizSAv2C — The Reign Maker 🇵🇭🧸🇺🇸 (@ry_ry90) November 22, 2022